Iowa Hawkeyes at Rutgers Scarlet Knights: How to Watch, Listen + Updated Betting Line

It’s game day once again and for the first time in the 2022 season, the Iowa Hawkeyes are waking up this Saturday morning in a different state. The Hawkeyes are set to square off with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in their first road game of this young season as they open up Big Ten conference play in week four.

Iowa is coming off their first comfortable victory of the season, a 27-0 win over the Nevada Wolfpack in a game that spanned more than seven hours and into the wee morning hours of last Sunday. Hawkeye fans were treated to fireworks, both of the literal and figurative sense. The Iowa offense finally got going in some sense with a pair of long TD runs by Kaleb Johnson and the three longest plays of the season.

Now the Hawkeyes look to build on that performance as they move into Big Ten play against a Rutgers program they’ve only faced twice before. The Knights come into conference play with a perfect 3-0 record and averaging nearly 35 points per game, thanks in large part to a 66-point outburst against Wagner.

As we prepare for kickoff, here’s a reminder of the details for today’s matchup:

Date: Saturday, September 24th

Time: 6:00 pm CT

Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes (2-1, 0-0) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-0, 0-0)

Location: SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ

TV: FS1

Updated Weather Forecast: temps in the low-60s, 1% chance of rain

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Iowa -8, O/U 34

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Game Prep

If you’re looking for a refresher on the details of today’s game, be sure to check out our coverage from throughout the week, starting with the Game Center.

Matchup to Watch: Tory Taylor vs. Adam Korsak

Stat to Watch: Rutgers Rush Defense

Game Preview: Iowa Football vs. Rutgers Preview

Staff Predictions: That Pants Predicts Iowa at Rutgers

If you’re on the go and would rather listen to Hawkeye talk, be sure to check out the BHGP podcast feed. There are three new episodes up this week already with more to come today. You can find those wherever you get your podcasts, or by clicking below.

Apple Podcasts

Google Podcasts

Spotify

Stitcher

RSS Feed

**NEW this year: we’ll also be hosting Twitter Spaces before and after the game. Be sure to tune in to @BHGP to get live, up to date news and analysis on things like injuries, warmup reports and more starting at 8am CT. We’ll hop back on live after the final gun to do the victory polka or wallow in our sorrows with you all.**