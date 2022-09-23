Rutgers vs. Iowa: Updated Vegas Line + Weather Update

WEATHER UPDATE

Finally, a Saturday with a good forecast. After two wonky weekends that ended with rain late in the Iowa State game then lightning everywhere against Nevada, we get a beautiful night for football. At least for now, anyway. Who knows with this stuff? The forecast the last two weeks shifted dramatically day-of, especially last week when it looked like it would hit during the game, then after the game, then maybe before, then sure enough, right during the game. This week though? The Weather Gods shine favorably on northern New Jersey and the weather’s going to be gorgeous.

Clear skies, high of 63 at kick, very light breeze from the west? Hell yes. If you plan on attending the game, you might need a light jacket late on (which, “late on” might be 9:00 local time. This game could fly by with all of the 3-and-outs, punts, both teams maybe going the man ball route...clock is going to be running a lot Saturday night). Whatever the case, Saturday will be a great night for an early fall football game.

LINE MOVEMENT

Courtesy of a screen grab from JP, our besties at DraftKings Sportsbook opened with Iowa -7.5 and an over/under of 35.5. The line has since moved to Iowa -8 with an O/U of 34. With these two offenses, which can only be labeled as “disaster class,” I would hit the under with all I own.

If you’re in New Jersey, the always astute Benjamin Ross mentioned that The Garden State may not allow gambling on these things. Sure enough - New Jersey failed to pass a ballot measure that would’ve expanded gambling to college sports last November. What the what? Grow up, New Jersey...

Spread: Iowa -8 (-115/-105)

Over/Under: 34 (-105/-115)

