Hawkeye Football: Are Iowa’s Offensive Woes Solved?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Iowa Hawkeyes fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

A week after bottoming out in terms of both offensive performance and fan expectations, the Iowa Hawkeyes got just what the doctor ordered in week three of the college football season. After scoring just 14 points through two weeks, only six of which came from the offense, Iowa faced off with a Nevada Wolfpack defense that had given up 55 points in week two to Incarnate Word.

The result was a season high in virtually every offensive category imaginable for the Hawkeyes. Iowa scored 27 points, 18 from the offense, on 337 yards of total offense. That nearly doubled both the point production and total offense of the first two weeks. Spencer Petras went 14/26 for 175 yards and a touchdown and no interceptions, which is to say he nearly doubled his season total for yardage while topping 50% completion percentage for the first time all season while getting his first touchdown pass of they year, all while avoiding a turnover for the first time this season.

Despite what was clearly the best performance of the year on the offensive side of the ball, Iowa remains dead last nationally in total offense and 127th (of 131 schools) in scoring offense. Spencer Petras still has the fourth worst QB rating in all of FBS. Put simply, one game has not meaningfully moved the needle in terms of nationally rankings and statistics.

But we want to know whether the performance against the Pack was enough to persuade the fanbase that Spencer Petras is the right guy going forward and whether you all think this group has turned a corner under the direction of offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz. So we asked those questions in this week’s Reacts survey:

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/U28HFP/">Please take our survey</a>

Thanks in advance for your participation. We’ll circle back later in the week to update you all on the results. In the meantime, we’d love to hear your thoughts on the offense and Iowa’s new season-long outlook in the comments below.