Iowa vs South Dakota State: Vegas Opening Line + Updated Weather Forecast

WEATHER UPDATE

We’ve had one Chris Farley reference on the Pants this week - let’s make it two!

If you’re going to be in Iowa City this weekend, freaking enjoy it. There’s a weak cold front moving through the plains as I write this that will make this game totally enjoyable from a weather point of view. At least I think there’s a cold front heading your way; weather in Denver this morning referred to this as a “Wyoming cold front” coming through that will lower temperatures slightly (I don’t know if that’s a real meteorology term or if it’s because, well, Wyoming borders Colorado and those fronts just happen to move through Wyoming). That’s nice - temps are forecasted to decrease 10 degrees Friday to Saturday in eastern Iowa. I guess I’ll just dream of that sort of cool down while I bake under a heat dome in Denver/Fort Collins this weekend.

Saturday’s weather looks brilliant in Iowa City. At kickoff, the high is expected to be an excellent 75 degrees, with a gentle breeze from the northwest at 6 mph. There is a slight chance of rain - let’s call it 20 percent. Through game time, temperatures will rise into the upper 70s, with that same breeze and chance of precipitation. In other words, this a perfect day for a late summer football game.

LINE MOVEMENT

This one took longer than normal because South Dakota State is an FCS school, but we finally have an opening line. The Hawkeyes are officially 16.5 point favorites per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook with an over/under set at 44.5 total points.

Spread: Iowa -16.5 (-110/-110)

Over/Under: 44.5 (-110/-110)

Be sure to check the “How to Watch” story on game day for an updated line. Gamble at your own risk.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.