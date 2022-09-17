Hawkeye Football: Iowa vs Nevada Game Thread

It’s game time in Iowa City once again! While the offense may make you want to poke your eyes out, there are still other phases to the game which should be quite enjoyable for Hawkeye fans!

Iowa will reportedly get a pair of wide receivers back in action for the first time this season, but it will once again be Spencer Petras under center looking to direct the nation’s worst offense. Will the return of Nico Ragaini and Keagan Johnson (albeit on a snap count) be just what the doctor ordered for this struggling offense? Will Kirk Ferentz finally pull the rip cord and give Alex Padilla a shot? And will any of it matter?

Nevada comes in fresh off giving up 55 points to Incarnate Word and are set to square off with one of the nation’s top defenses directed by Phil Parker. Will the Hawkeye defense simply take matters into their own hands and outscore the Wolfpack on their own? We’re about to find out as the Hawkeyes and Wolfpack take to Duke Slate Field inside historic Kinnick Stadium!

Here’s one last reminder on the details for tonight’s contest:

Date: Saturday, September 17th

Time: 6:40pm CT

Matchup: Nevada Wolfpack (2-1, 0-0) at Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0, 0-0)

Location: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA

TV: BTN

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Live Stats: statbroadcast

Updated Weather Forecast: cloudy with temps in the low-70s, 25% chance of rain

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Iowa -24, O/U 40

Don’t forget to tune in to @BHGP on Twitter after the game as we break down all of the day’s events, including what went right, what went wrong and what we’re drinking, live and uncut on Twitter Spaces.

Go Hawks!