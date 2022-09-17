Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Nevada Wolfpack: How to Watch, Listen + Updated Betting Line

It’s game day in Iowa City once again! Despite an abysmal start to the season for the Hawkeye offense, Iowa looks to close out the non-conference schedule this evening with a win over the Nevada Wolfpack.

The Hawkeyes come in fresh off a disappointing 10-7 loss to Iowa State in the Cy-Hawk game. Meanwhile, the Wolfpack also come into the matchup fresh off their first loss of the season as they fell 55-41 to Incarnate Word in week two. Will the porous Wolfpack defense be just what the doctor ordered for Spencer Petras and the Hawkeye offense? Or will this be another defensive slugfest driving Iowa fans mad?

As we prepare for kickoff, here’s a reminder of the details for today’s matchup:

Date: Saturday, September 17th

Time: 6:40pm CT

Matchup: Nevada Wolfpack (2-1, 0-0) at Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0, 0-0)

Location: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA

TV: BTN

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Live Stats: statbroadcast

Updated Weather Forecast: cloudy with temps in the low-70s, 25% chance of rain

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Iowa -24, O/U 40

Game Prep

**NEW this year: we’ll also be hosting Twitter Spaces before and after the game. Be sure to tune in to @BHGP to get live, up to date news and analysis on things like injuries, warmup reports and more starting at three hours before kickoff. We’ll hop back on live after the final gun to do the victory polka or wallow in our sorrows with you all.**