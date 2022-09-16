BOILERHONK’S WEEK 3 PONKS

Last week was a solid performance at 4-2, though I can’t help but feel sorry for myself about not putting any juice on the underdog money lines of Duke, Washington State, or Georgia Southern. That’s the way it goes.

Thankfully a goal line fumble brought me some respite as it kept The Battle of the Nerds under 56.5. Don’t worry Evan Hull, you’re still a beast. And “DOWN BAD FOR BERT” soldiers on (but after a bye this week).

Arkansas State at Ohio State OVER 68.5, -1.1u

Duke at Northwestern UNDER 56.5, +1u

Iowa State at Iowa UNDER 40, +1u

Akron +34.5 at Michigan State, -1.1u

Illinois -4 vs. Virginia, +1u

Virginia at Illinois UNDER 57, +1u

3-4-1 ATS (-1.4u)

1-0 ML (+3.5u)

5-1-1 O/U (+3.9u)

9-5-2 Overall (+6.0u)

All* lines courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 3 Lines (No FCS lines as of this writing)

Purdue’s non-conference scheduling is so weirdly anybody, any place, any time (they went to UCONN(!) last season (!!)). I’ve got on my Boilermaker-colored glasses. PURDUE +105

I can’t believe I’m about to say this but I think Mickey has the special sauce for Nebraska...at least this week. A recharged Memorial Stadium brings it to help the Huskers keep it close enough. NEBRASKA +11

Minnesota is really really good. They’ve scored 30+ points in seven of the last nine home games where they’re favored. The defense is the real deal and (joke incoming) Colorado is trying to get Alex Padilla on the blower. That’s how down bad they are. MINNESOTA -28

I read all I need to know about the Penn State/Auburn game here to know that simply getting to the game is gonna be a bear for Franklin & co. AUBURN +125

Over/under lines as high as Terps/Stangs scare the heck out of me but guess what! Since the beginning of last season, the over has hit in just 8 of 30 games with lines over 70. For what it’s worth...SMU and Maryland were each involved in one of those covers but the Ponies were at home and Testudo was at OSU. UNDER 73

To close it off, I’m going to need to see an Iowa game hit an over before I don’t bet the under. I’m also going to need to see them score 24 points before thinking they can cover a 24-point spread. Call it...hedging happiness or being a bad fan but if I’m going to watch 10 more games of this dreck, might as well make some units of them. NEVADA + 24 & UNDER 39.5 (BTW, the over is 1-7-1 in non-conference home games since Brain took over as OC when Iowa is favored)

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

*Rutgers lines not available on DraftKings due to New Jersey law

Open Future Bets:

Northwestern OVER 4 - 1u to win 1

Nebraska UNDER 7.5 - 1.1u to win 1

Penn State UNDER 8.5 - 1.15u to win 1

Purdue OVER 7.5 - 1u to win 1.2

Purdue WIN Big Ten - 0.5u to win 14 (forgot about these in the prior two weeks)

Michigan WIN Big Ten - 1u to win 6.5

Is it a problem that four of my five non-over/unders are on the underdog?