Iowa vs. Nevada: Updated Vegas Line + Weather Forecast

WEATHER UPDATE

I’ll give you a winter prediction: It’s gonna be cold, it’s gonna be grey, and it’s gonna last you for the rest of your life.

This Phil Connors quote sums up a lot right now. Things are bleak with Iowa football, and it really might last the rest of our lives. At least the weather forecast might hold out? What looked like possible bad weather Saturday night is holding off until postgame/Sunday. This horror show offense out there, averaging less than 2 yards a carry, flailing around in a thunderstorm? YUCK. Thankfully, temps look good in the high 70s to low 80s around kickoff, with a light breeze from the south. A pleasant night, other than the football.

Maybe have the rain gear handy again just in case the forecast changes and the rain that looks to arrive late Saturday/early Sunday ruins the “fun” of these footballing giants clashing, but that’s not as bad as I thought it would be. And during the day during prime tailgate hours, it looks to be the same - high 70s, low 80s, overcast, light breeze. Not bad! But then the game will start and things will inevitably stink after that. Just stay at the tailgate and have fun.

LINE MOVEMENT

This is totally an Iowa line and over/under combo. Iowa’s favored by 24 while also facing an over/under that is below 40. Don’t believe me? Our fantastic friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have it at Iowa -24 with an O/U of 39.5. 39.5! The under is the play here, of course. With this offense? Yeah - UNDER.

Spread: Iowa -24 (-105/-115)

Over/Under: 39.5 (-110/-110)

