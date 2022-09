Rob and Thad are back after enduring two weeks of grossness from the Iowa Hawkeye offense. While this defense and special teams honestly deserves some time and breakdown, we just don’t feel up to that right now. We have to get our frustrations out about this offense. Honestly, it’s a disgrace to America.

Is Brian committing an act of treason? Possibly...

Rob can be found on Twitter @RobDFB while Thad and his passing charts are @tnels20