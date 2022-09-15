College Football Watch Guide - Week 3

I for one welcome our new Sun Belt overlords.

Forget USC and UCLA, I’m starting to think the Big Ten ought to start making calls to Marshall and Appalachian State.

Despite the misery in Hawkeyeland after another frustrating performance, the talk of the college football world were those two Sun Belt programs dropping top ten programs Notre Dame and Texas A&M on the road and a third, Georgia Southern, bringing Scott Frost’s already precarious house of cards crashing down around him. The years of futility and a penchant for one score losses was enough to convince Nebraska AD Trev Alberts that saving $7.5 million wasn’t worth keeping Frost around three more weeks. But before you feel bad for Ol’ Frosty, keep in mind he’ll be getting the full $15 million buyout for doing absolutely nothing for the remainder of the season. Bet your boss wouldn’t let you do that.

The Sun Belt was the harbinger of chaos last week, and unranked Texas just about toppled #1 Alabama, before death by field goal in the game’s waning seconds. The narrow win was enough to drop the Tide to #2 in the AP poll, putting rival Georgia in the top spot. It just goes to show that in the today’s college football world, it’s not only about getting the win but how you look doing it. I could name a few people in a local program who could stand to learn that lesson.

But enough about last week, let’s see what we can look forward to this weekend.

Friday, September 16 Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming Florida State @ Louisville 6:30 PM ESPN WatchESPN Air Force @ Wyoming 7:00 PM CBSSN CBSSports.com

Saturday, September 17 Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming Wofford @ Virginia Tech 11:00 AM ACC Network WatchESPN #1 Georgia @ South Carolina 11:00 AM ESPN WatchESPN UConn @ #4 Michigan 11:00 AM ABC WatchESPN #6 Oklahoma @ Nebraska 11:00 AM FOX FOXSports.com Youngstown State @ #9 Kentucky 11:00 AM SEC Network WatchESPN Texas State @ #17 Baylor 11:00 AM FS1 FOXSports.com Abilene Christian @ Missouri 11:00 AM ESPN+ WatchESPN Villanova @ Army 11:00 AM CBSSN CBSSports.com Southern Illinois @ Northwestern 11:00 AM BTN FOXSports.com Purdue @ Syracuse 11:00 AM ESPN 2 WatchESPN Cincinnati @ Miami (OH) 11:00 AM ESPN U WatchESPN Long Island University @ Kent State 11:00 AM ESPN 3 WatchESPN Western Kentucky @ Indiana 11:00 AM BTN FOXSports.com Towson @ West Virginia 12:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Buffalo @ Coastal Carolina 12:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Bucknell @ Central Michigan 12:00 PM ESPN 3 WatchESPN South Alabama @ UCLA 1:00 PM PAC-12 Network FOXSports.com Ohio @ Iowa State 1:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Rutgers @ Temple 1:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Old Dominion @ Virginia 1:00 PM ACC Network WatchESPN Murray State @ Ball State 1:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN California @ Notre Dame 1:30 PM NBC Peacock Tulane @ Kansas State 2:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN North Texas @ UNLV 2:00 PM N/A N/A #12 BYU @ #25 Oregon 2:30 PM FOX FOXSports.com #20 Ole Miss @ Georgia Tech 2:30 PM ABC WatchESPN #22 Penn State @ Auburn 2:30 PM CBS CBSSports.com Vanderbilt @ Northern Illinois 2:30 PM CBSSN CBSSports.com Colorado @ Minnesota 2:30 PM ESPN 2 WatchESPN New Mexico State @ Wisconsin 2:30 PM BTN FOXSports.com Stony Brook @ UMass 2:30 PM ESPN 3 WatchESPN Troy @ Appalachian State 2:30 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Georgia Southern @ UAB 2:30 PM N/A N/A UL Monroe @ #2 Alabama 3:00 PM SEC Network WatchESPN Kansas @ Houston 3:00 PM ESPN U WatchESPN UT Martin @ Boise State 3:00 PM FS1 FOXSports.com Liberty @ #19 Wake Forest 4:00 PM ACC Network WatchESPN Colorado State @ Washington State 4:00 PM PAC-12 Network FOXSports.com Marshall @ Bowling Green 4:00 PM NFL Network NFL Network Mississippi State @ LSU 5:00 PM ESPN WatchESPN North Carolina A&T @ Duke 5:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Campbell @ East Carolina 5:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Toledo @ #3 Ohio State 6:00 PM FOX FOXSports.com Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ #8 Oklahoma State 6:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Missouri State @ #10 Arkansas 6:00 PM SEC Network WatchESPN Akron @ #15 Tennessee 6:00 PM SEC Network WatchESPN Texas Tech @ #16 NC State 6:00 PM ESPN 2 WatchESPN Jacksonville State @ Tulsa 6:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Northwestern State @ Southern Miss 6:00 PM ESPN 3 WatchESPN Arkansas State @ Memphis 6:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Charlotte @ Georgia State 6:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Tennessee State @ Middle Tennessee 6:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN #11 Michigan State @ Washington 6:30 PM ABC WatchESPN South Florida @ #18 Florida 6:30 PM SEC Network WatchESPN #23 Pittsburgh @ Western Michigan 6:30 PM ESPN U WatchESPN Nevada @ Iowa 6:30 PM BTN FOXSports.com SMU @ Maryland 6:30 PM FS1 FOXSports.com Maine @ Boston College 6:30 PM ESPN 3 WatchESPN UCF @ Florida Atlantic 6:30 PM CBSSN CBSSports.com Louisiana @ Rice 6:30 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Louisiana Tech @ #5 Clemson 7:00 PM ACC Network WatchESPN UTSA @ #21 Texas 7:00 PM Longhorn Network WatchESPN Montana State @ Oregon State 7:00 PM PAC-12 Network FOXSports.com UTEP @ New Mexico 7:00 PM N/A N/A #13 Miami @ #24 Texas A&M 8:00 PM ESPN WatchESPN San Diego State @ #14 Utah 9:00 PM ESPN 2 WatchESPN Fresno State @ #7 USC 9:30 PM FOX FOXSports.com North Dakota State @ Arizona 10:00 PM FS1 FOXSports.com Eastern Michigan @ Arizona State 10:00 PM PAC-12 Network FOXSports.com Duquesne @ Hawai'i 10:59 PM N/A N/A

Speaking of our neighbor to the west, I am actually really looking forward to #6 Oklahoma @ Nebraska at 11:00 am on ABC. Any time old rivals play its enough for me to want to tune in, and last year the Huskers played the Sooners closer than most anyone expected them to. You never know what can happen in rivalry games, but I’m also interested to see how this Nebraska team looks after losing their head coach. I don’t expect them to beat Oklahoma, but the way they handle themselves in such a game could either set the stage for stability, or a further downward spiral.

Not much else really sings to me in the morning slate anyway so let’s move on to the afternoon.

Cal @ Notre Dame and #12 BYU @ #25 Oregon are both competing for my early afternoon eyes. Notre Dame was one of the unsuspecting victims of the Sun Belt and you’d expect them to come out swinging against one of the Pac-12’s lower tier schools. But I think Cal could make the Irish sweat in this one, and until Notre Dame gets a win this season I’m not assuming anything is a sure thing with them. Meanwhile the Cougars are coming off a big victory over Baylor last week, and Oregon is always dangerous. Will there be a hangover for BYU and an opportunity for the Ducks to get a signature win at home?

At 6:30 on ABC you can enjoy a good old fashioned Big Ten/Pac-12 showdown with #11 Michigan State @ Washington. The Huskies have looked good so far this year, showing flashes of a return to their recent successes. After Wisconsin fell to Washington State — oh yeah, the Badgers got upset last week too — the B1G needs to soothe its wounded pride, and getting one back on Washington might do the trick.

Speaking of wounded pride, Iowa will try to soothe theirs under the lights against the Nevada Wolf Pack at 6:30 on BTN. Nevada is not a great team, and this is a game you’d expect the Hawkeyes to easily win by 20. That is, if this were a properly functioning Iowa team. That doesn’t mean I think they’ll lose, I don’t. But with what we’ve seen so far out of this offense I’m not sure the Hawks can even score 20 themselves. Despite all the frustration and gnashing of teeth at Kirk Ferentz and his offense, I still can’t help but be excited for Kinnick Stadium under the lights. Night games at Kinnick are special, no matter how the team is doing.

If the game is going poorly you can always switch over to #13 Miami @ #24 Texas A&M on ESPN at 8:00 or Fresno State @ #7 USC at 9:30 on FOX. Like the Irish I’m really curious to see how the Aggies bounce back, but they have a tougher out going against the talented Hurricanes. There’s more than enough talent on the A&M side as well but this one will be tough for them, even at home. But if this whole football thing doesn’t work out, looks like there’s a strong tradition of stand up comedy in College Station.

Texas A&M’s Midnight Yell is, and always will be, cringe as hell pic.twitter.com/0wrQx9sqvl — Tanner Haworth (@TannerHaworth) September 12, 2022

Is their any tradition more cringe, in all of college football, than the Midnight Yell? https://t.co/vJi51hAWu4 — SloopCast ️ (@SloopCast) September 12, 2022

And what about Bulldogs and Trojans at 9:30 you say? Something about Fresno State just makes me want to tune in as when the sun goes down they seem to bring their A game against stiff competition. USC looks to be a prime target.

Could this be Chaos Week Redux? I hope so, just not for Nevada.