College Football Watch Guide - Week 3

Chaos Week toppled two top 10 teams and one Nebraska coach. Could we see similar upheaval this weekend?

By GingerHawk
Georgia Southern v Nebraska Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

I for one welcome our new Sun Belt overlords.

Forget USC and UCLA, I’m starting to think the Big Ten ought to start making calls to Marshall and Appalachian State.

Despite the misery in Hawkeyeland after another frustrating performance, the talk of the college football world were those two Sun Belt programs dropping top ten programs Notre Dame and Texas A&M on the road and a third, Georgia Southern, bringing Scott Frost’s already precarious house of cards crashing down around him. The years of futility and a penchant for one score losses was enough to convince Nebraska AD Trev Alberts that saving $7.5 million wasn’t worth keeping Frost around three more weeks. But before you feel bad for Ol’ Frosty, keep in mind he’ll be getting the full $15 million buyout for doing absolutely nothing for the remainder of the season. Bet your boss wouldn’t let you do that.

The Sun Belt was the harbinger of chaos last week, and unranked Texas just about toppled #1 Alabama, before death by field goal in the game’s waning seconds. The narrow win was enough to drop the Tide to #2 in the AP poll, putting rival Georgia in the top spot. It just goes to show that in the today’s college football world, it’s not only about getting the win but how you look doing it. I could name a few people in a local program who could stand to learn that lesson.

But enough about last week, let’s see what we can look forward to this weekend.

Friday, September 16

Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming
Florida State @ Louisville 6:30 PM ESPN WatchESPN
Air Force @ Wyoming 7:00 PM CBSSN CBSSports.com

Saturday, September 17

Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming
Wofford @ Virginia Tech 11:00 AM ACC Network WatchESPN
#1 Georgia @ South Carolina 11:00 AM ESPN WatchESPN
UConn @ #4 Michigan 11:00 AM ABC WatchESPN
#6 Oklahoma @ Nebraska 11:00 AM FOX FOXSports.com
Youngstown State @ #9 Kentucky 11:00 AM SEC Network WatchESPN
Texas State @ #17 Baylor 11:00 AM FS1 FOXSports.com
Abilene Christian @ Missouri 11:00 AM ESPN+ WatchESPN
Villanova @ Army 11:00 AM CBSSN CBSSports.com
Southern Illinois @ Northwestern 11:00 AM BTN FOXSports.com
Purdue @ Syracuse 11:00 AM ESPN 2 WatchESPN
Cincinnati @ Miami (OH) 11:00 AM ESPN U WatchESPN
Long Island University @ Kent State 11:00 AM ESPN 3 WatchESPN
Western Kentucky @ Indiana 11:00 AM BTN FOXSports.com
Towson @ West Virginia 12:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN
Buffalo @ Coastal Carolina 12:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN
Bucknell @ Central Michigan 12:00 PM ESPN 3 WatchESPN
South Alabama @ UCLA 1:00 PM PAC-12 Network FOXSports.com
Ohio @ Iowa State 1:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN
Rutgers @ Temple 1:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN
Old Dominion @ Virginia 1:00 PM ACC Network WatchESPN
Murray State @ Ball State 1:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN
California @ Notre Dame 1:30 PM NBC Peacock
Tulane @ Kansas State 2:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN
North Texas @ UNLV 2:00 PM N/A N/A
#12 BYU @ #25 Oregon 2:30 PM FOX FOXSports.com
#20 Ole Miss @ Georgia Tech 2:30 PM ABC WatchESPN
#22 Penn State @ Auburn 2:30 PM CBS CBSSports.com
Vanderbilt @ Northern Illinois 2:30 PM CBSSN CBSSports.com
Colorado @ Minnesota 2:30 PM ESPN 2 WatchESPN
New Mexico State @ Wisconsin 2:30 PM BTN FOXSports.com
Stony Brook @ UMass 2:30 PM ESPN 3 WatchESPN
Troy @ Appalachian State 2:30 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN
Georgia Southern @ UAB 2:30 PM N/A N/A
UL Monroe @ #2 Alabama 3:00 PM SEC Network WatchESPN
Kansas @ Houston 3:00 PM ESPN U WatchESPN
UT Martin @ Boise State 3:00 PM FS1 FOXSports.com
Liberty @ #19 Wake Forest 4:00 PM ACC Network WatchESPN
Colorado State @ Washington State 4:00 PM PAC-12 Network FOXSports.com
Marshall @ Bowling Green 4:00 PM NFL Network NFL Network
Mississippi State @ LSU 5:00 PM ESPN WatchESPN
North Carolina A&T @ Duke 5:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN
Campbell @ East Carolina 5:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN
Toledo @ #3 Ohio State 6:00 PM FOX FOXSports.com
Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ #8 Oklahoma State 6:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN
Missouri State @ #10 Arkansas 6:00 PM SEC Network WatchESPN
Akron @ #15 Tennessee 6:00 PM SEC Network WatchESPN
Texas Tech @ #16 NC State 6:00 PM ESPN 2 WatchESPN
Jacksonville State @ Tulsa 6:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN
Northwestern State @ Southern Miss 6:00 PM ESPN 3 WatchESPN
Arkansas State @ Memphis 6:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN
Charlotte @ Georgia State 6:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN
Tennessee State @ Middle Tennessee 6:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN
#11 Michigan State @ Washington 6:30 PM ABC WatchESPN
South Florida @ #18 Florida 6:30 PM SEC Network WatchESPN
#23 Pittsburgh @ Western Michigan 6:30 PM ESPN U WatchESPN
Nevada @ Iowa 6:30 PM BTN FOXSports.com
SMU @ Maryland 6:30 PM FS1 FOXSports.com
Maine @ Boston College 6:30 PM ESPN 3 WatchESPN
UCF @ Florida Atlantic 6:30 PM CBSSN CBSSports.com
Louisiana @ Rice 6:30 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN
Louisiana Tech @ #5 Clemson 7:00 PM ACC Network WatchESPN
UTSA @ #21 Texas 7:00 PM Longhorn Network WatchESPN
Montana State @ Oregon State 7:00 PM PAC-12 Network FOXSports.com
UTEP @ New Mexico 7:00 PM N/A N/A
#13 Miami @ #24 Texas A&M 8:00 PM ESPN WatchESPN
San Diego State @ #14 Utah 9:00 PM ESPN 2 WatchESPN
Fresno State @ #7 USC 9:30 PM FOX FOXSports.com
North Dakota State @ Arizona 10:00 PM FS1 FOXSports.com
Eastern Michigan @ Arizona State 10:00 PM PAC-12 Network FOXSports.com
Duquesne @ Hawai'i 10:59 PM N/A N/A

Speaking of our neighbor to the west, I am actually really looking forward to #6 Oklahoma @ Nebraska at 11:00 am on ABC. Any time old rivals play its enough for me to want to tune in, and last year the Huskers played the Sooners closer than most anyone expected them to. You never know what can happen in rivalry games, but I’m also interested to see how this Nebraska team looks after losing their head coach. I don’t expect them to beat Oklahoma, but the way they handle themselves in such a game could either set the stage for stability, or a further downward spiral.

Not much else really sings to me in the morning slate anyway so let’s move on to the afternoon.

Cal @ Notre Dame and #12 BYU @ #25 Oregon are both competing for my early afternoon eyes. Notre Dame was one of the unsuspecting victims of the Sun Belt and you’d expect them to come out swinging against one of the Pac-12’s lower tier schools. But I think Cal could make the Irish sweat in this one, and until Notre Dame gets a win this season I’m not assuming anything is a sure thing with them. Meanwhile the Cougars are coming off a big victory over Baylor last week, and Oregon is always dangerous. Will there be a hangover for BYU and an opportunity for the Ducks to get a signature win at home?

At 6:30 on ABC you can enjoy a good old fashioned Big Ten/Pac-12 showdown with #11 Michigan State @ Washington. The Huskies have looked good so far this year, showing flashes of a return to their recent successes. After Wisconsin fell to Washington State — oh yeah, the Badgers got upset last week too — the B1G needs to soothe its wounded pride, and getting one back on Washington might do the trick.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 10 Iowa State at Iowa

Speaking of wounded pride, Iowa will try to soothe theirs under the lights against the Nevada Wolf Pack at 6:30 on BTN. Nevada is not a great team, and this is a game you’d expect the Hawkeyes to easily win by 20. That is, if this were a properly functioning Iowa team. That doesn’t mean I think they’ll lose, I don’t. But with what we’ve seen so far out of this offense I’m not sure the Hawks can even score 20 themselves. Despite all the frustration and gnashing of teeth at Kirk Ferentz and his offense, I still can’t help but be excited for Kinnick Stadium under the lights. Night games at Kinnick are special, no matter how the team is doing.

If the game is going poorly you can always switch over to #13 Miami @ #24 Texas A&M on ESPN at 8:00 or Fresno State @ #7 USC at 9:30 on FOX. Like the Irish I’m really curious to see how the Aggies bounce back, but they have a tougher out going against the talented Hurricanes. There’s more than enough talent on the A&M side as well but this one will be tough for them, even at home. But if this whole football thing doesn’t work out, looks like there’s a strong tradition of stand up comedy in College Station.

And what about Bulldogs and Trojans at 9:30 you say? Something about Fresno State just makes me want to tune in as when the sun goes down they seem to bring their A game against stiff competition. USC looks to be a prime target.

Could this be Chaos Week Redux? I hope so, just not for Nevada.

