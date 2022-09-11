RANKINGS UPDATE: Misery Loves Company

No Iowa is not ranked.

After another terrible offensive performance, this one coming against Iowa State, the Hawkeyes may never find themselves in the top 25 this season. Thankfully the entire West division looks like hot garbage as well. But we have all week to discuss what that may mean for the program moving forward so for now, lets take a look at what this weekend’s chaos around college football did to the rankings. It’s comforting to know we weren’t the only fanbase stewing over a miserable performance Saturday.

Here are the AP and Coaches polls courtesy of On3.

It’s only week two and the chaos has already begun. The weekend saw three top 10 teams fall with both Notre Dame and Texas A&M losing home games to teams from the Sun Belt Conference (Marshal, App. St), and reigning Big 12 champion Baylor losing to a ranked BYU team on the road. Either one of A&M or Notre Dame and their garbage offenses matched up with Iowa would be such a beautifully disgusting train wreck.

Speaking of train wreck, let’s go back to the Big Ten West. Wisconsin was dumped from the rankings after an abysmal performance vs Washington State leaving no team in the division left in the rankings. Wisconsin’s fall keeps the Big Ten at four ranked teams as Penn. St makes it’s season debut in the polls at #22 in the AP, and #23 in the Coach’s accompanying Michigan. St (#11,#9), Michigan (#4,#5), and Ohio. St (#3 in both).

Sooooo glad I decided to take up the rankings update article the year Iowa is nowhere to be found. It’s been talked about enough already but it truly is sad that the athletes on both the defense and special teams units aren’t getting rewarded for their superb play. Let’s hope the offense can be at least bad the rest of the way. I think that may be enough. Tell us where you would rank the Hawkeye’s after two weeks in the comments below.

Oh look Scott Frost just got fired.