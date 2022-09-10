Hawkeye Football: Iowa vs Iowa State Game Thread

It’s game time in Iowa City! The Hawkeyes and Cyclones are set to face off in the 69th meeting of the Cy-Hawk series. Iowa comes into week two looking for answers on the offensive side of the ball as they hope to win a seventh straight matchup with the Cyclones.

For Iowa State, they look to build off the momentum of an impressive season opener and get new starting QB Hunter Dekker rolling. They’ll have their work cut out for them facing off with a stingy Iowa defense that gave up just three points in week one while scoring four of their own. But the Cyclone defense has also proven stingy, giving up just 10 points in their season opener. Now Will McDonald and Iowa State look to put the clamps on Spencer Petras and the struggling Iowa offense.

Can Brian Ferentz find a way to muster some excitement out of his unit? Or will the Cyclones finally stop the streak and leave Iowa City with a victory for the first time since 2014? We’ll find out soon enough as the Hawkeyes and Cyclones kick off in Kinnick!

Here’s one last reminder on the details:

Time: 3:00pm CT

Matchup: Iowa State Cyclones (1-0, 0-0) at Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0, 0-0)

Location: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA

TV: BTN

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Live Stats: statbroadcast

Updated Weather Forecast: cloudy with temps in the low-70s, 25% chance of rain

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Iowa -4, O/U 40

Don’t forget to tune in to @BHGP on Twitter after the game as we break down all of the day’s events, including what went right, what went wrong and what we’re drinking, live and uncut on Twitter Spaces.

Go Hawks!