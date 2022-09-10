Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Iowa State Cyclones: How to Watch, Listen + Updated Betting Line

It’s game day once again in Iowa City! After an abysmal offensive showing against South Dakota State in week one, the Hawkeyes look for redemption against in-state rival Iowa State. The Cyclones are fresh off a 42-10 thrashing of Southeast Missouri State in their season opener.

Now ISU and their new signal caller Hunter Dekkers come to Iowa City for the first time since 2018 and looking for their first win over the Hawkeyes since 2014. But despite Iowa’s offensive woes in week one, the Cyclones will have their work cut out for them as they look to score on one of the stingiest defenses in the nation.

As we prepare for kickoff, here’s a reminder of the details for today’s matchup:

Date: Saturday, September 10th

Time: 3:00pm CT

Matchup: Iowa State Cyclones (1-0, 0-0) at Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0, 0-0)

Location: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA

TV: BTN

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Live Stats: statbroadcast

Updated Weather Forecast: cloudy with temps in the low-70s, 25% chance of rain

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Iowa -4, O/U 40

Game Prep

If you’re looking for a refresher on the details of today’s game, be sure to check out our coverage from throughout the week, starting with the Game Center.

Matchup to Watch: Kirk Ferentz vs Reality

Stat to Watch: The Hidden Yardage

Game Preview: The Cy-Hawk Game

Staff Predictions: The Pants Predicts: Iowa vs Iowa State

If you’re on the go and would rather listen to Hawkeye talk, be sure to check out the BHGP podcast feed. There are three new episodes up this week already with more to come today. You can find those wherever you get your podcasts, or by clicking below.

**NEW this year: we’ll also be hosting Twitter Spaces before and after the game. Be sure to tune in to @BHGP to get live, up to date news and analysis on things like injuries, warmup reports and more starting at three hours before kickoff. We’ll hop back on live after the final gun to do the victory polka or wallow in our sorrows with you all.**