All Eyes Podcast #35 - SDSU Preview

It is almost here! The first game day of 2022 is inching closer. Rob Donaldson and Thad Nelson are behind the mics breaking down the details of what we expect to see as the Iowa Hawkeyes faces off against FCS #2 South Dakota State.

Is this a repeat of 2016 against North Dakota State or is this Iowa defense too good to let an FCS team walk out of Kinnick with a win? Who leads Iowa in carries? Does a walk-on catch a pass? A lot of questions loom prior to the opening of the season.

Rob can be found on Twitter @RobDFB while Thad and his passing charts are @tnels20