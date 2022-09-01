 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

All Eyes Podcast #35 - SDSU Preview

Rob and Thad breakdown Iowa’s opening matchup against South Dakota State

By tnels20
/ new
2021 NCAA Division I Football Championship Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

It is almost here! The first game day of 2022 is inching closer. Rob Donaldson and Thad Nelson are behind the mics breaking down the details of what we expect to see as the Iowa Hawkeyes faces off against FCS #2 South Dakota State.

Is this a repeat of 2016 against North Dakota State or is this Iowa defense too good to let an FCS team walk out of Kinnick with a win? Who leads Iowa in carries? Does a walk-on catch a pass? A lot of questions loom prior to the opening of the season.

Rob can be found on Twitter @RobDFB while Thad and his passing charts are @tnels20

More From Black Heart Gold Pants

Loading comments...