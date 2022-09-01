BOILERHONK’S WEEK 1 PONKS

I’m going to be publishing my ponks this week in waves because I need to get them to print in time for me to take a victory lap against Nebraska.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

That felt good. Let’s check in on our Facebook comments:

Now I feel even better.

Anyways, I ended up 2-0-1 thanks to Illinois boatracing Wyoming in a result I would very much take from our beloved Hawkeyes on Saturday because ya boy Bret got his hogs moving up front to the tune of 6.3 yards/carry. Thankfully they stopped 13 yards shy to keep me from losing my full unit. This, of course, was after Nebraska whittling Whippling away another fourth quarter lead in hilarious fashion. Sure, blame the onside kick but there was a laundry list of issues the Cornballs (credit: HeavyMetalLawyer) had throughout Saturday’s game on the Emerald Isle.

Onward.

1-0-0 ATS (+1u)

1-0 ML (+3.5u)

0-0-1 O/U (0u)

All* lines courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 1 Lines

Thursday

Penn State Nittany Lions -3.5 | -165 at Purdue Boilermakers +140 | O/U 53

New Mexico State Aggies +36.5 | N/A at Minnesota Golden Gophers N/A | O/U 52.5

Where I want to begin is with my biases: anti-Penn State and pro-Purdue. I described both of those last week, thank you for reading. Now the ideal state would be we see Purdue beat PSU and put both season win total bets on the right trajectory. But stats are getting in the way of a good time and, while the Boilers are 8-4-1 ATS as home dogs under Brohm, they’re just 6-6 straight up. We’ll take the points. Purdue +3.5 (1.1u to win 1)

I don’t like anything about the Minnesota game.

Friday

22 isn’t a particularly fun number to lay but the Spartans have faced their counterparts from Kalamazoo eight times since 1995, covering the spread in 5 games. Two of WMU’s covers came not in East Lansing. MSU -22 (1.1u to win 1)

Indiana is 8-2 ATS as home favorites. The over is 2-8 in those games. I don’t want to bet against Bert (this is a very dumb blind spot) so I’m just going UNDER 46 (1.1u to win 1).

Saturday

Check back later (No lines because of FCS involvement)

South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Iowa Hawkeyes

North Dakota Fighting Hawks at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Illinois State Redbirds at Wisconsin Badgers

I’m going to rerun this column with updated picks for Saturday’s games.

Open Future Bets:

Northwestern OVER 4 - 1u to win 1

Nebraska UNDER 7.5 - 1.1u to win 1

Penn State UNDER 8.5 - 1.15u to win 1

Purdue OVER 7.5 - 1u to win 1.2

And there you have it. With two years of PONKS under my belt come years of wisdom by staying on the straight and narrow with tracking, predicting the season, and not being afraid of the obvious.

I’m sure there will be more to come but let’s enjoy this season - it’s sure to be a great one...

Unless my Iowa prediction comes through.