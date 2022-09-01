Charlie Hustle Campus Capsule Giveaway

College football is back and the days and hours are melting away as we march toward the return of Hawkeye football inside historic Kinnick Stadium. Whether you’re getting to Iowa City this season or cheering on the Hawkeyes from a distance, you’ve got to be well equipped with the best gear. Maybe that means wearing the same lucky shirt you had on during Tyler Sash’s “Trick or Treat Iowa City” miracle that helped keep the dream alive in 2009. Maybe it’s the same pair of socks you were wearing when Rob Houghtlin took down Michigan. Or maybe you just want something that looks and feels great to be your new lucky shirt.

We’re here to help.

We’ve partnered with Charlie Hustle to bring you some incredible new Hawkeye gear for the 2022 season. Charlie Hustle is on the road for eight weeks for their College Roadshow and this week, they’ll be in Iowa City to release a massive campus capsule on Friday, September 2nd (as in tomorrow!.

To help get the word out, the fine folks at Charlie Hustle have been so kind as to pass along a few of their new shirts, which will go live for purchase at charliehustle.com after the Friday launch, and they are absolutely incredible. We’re talking classy, stylish designs on shirts that fit well and are SUPER soft. Like, softer than a Scott Frost coached football team.

Beyond your core Hawkeye designs, Charlie Hustle has also partnered with the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital to bring you a Wave inspired design with a portion of the proceeds going to the kids.

While the UI Children’s Hospital design and a handful of pre-existing shirts are available for sale on the website already, there are 25 (!!) new items dropping on Friday, September 2nd as a part of the College Roadshow campus capsule release. We can’t share any insights on those pre-release (other than to say the ones we’ve seen are FIRE), but we are giving away a pair of them ahead of Iowa’s week two matchup with the Iowa State Cyclones.

We’ll announce the winners ahead of the ISU matchup and get you styling in time for another Hawkeye win!