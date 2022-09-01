College Football Watch Guide - Week 1

Man, oh man, did it feel good to have college football back. If Week 0 was an appetizer, Week 1 is an all you can eat buffet. With the NFL on pause until the beginning of the regular season, college football can take over the entire holiday weekend, stretching from Thursday night into Monday. It’s one of my favorite weekends of the season. There are quite a few intriguing matchups this week, whether it’s a conference showdown on a weekday night, a long dormant rivalry resurrected, or a clash of top five titans in prime time, Week 1 delivers. Without further ado, let’s see what this smörgåsbord of football has in store.

Thursday, September 1 Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming St. Francis @ Akron 5:00 PM ESPN 3 WatchESPN Central Michigan @ #12 Oklahoma State 6:00 PM FS1 FOXSports.com West Virginia @ #17 Pittsburgh 6:00 PM ESPN WatchESPN Ball State @ Tennessee 6:00 PM SEC Network WatchESPN South Carolina State @ UCF 6:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Bryant @ Florida International 6:00 PM ESPN 3 WatchESPN Long Island University @ Toledo 6:00 PM ESPN 3 WatchESPN VMI @ #22 Wake Forest 6:30 PM ACC Network WatchESPN Penn State @ Purdue 7:00 PM FOX FOXSports.com Eastern Illinois @ Northern Illinois 7:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Alabama A&M @ UAB 7:00 PM CBSSN CBSSports.com Louisiana Tech @ Missouri 7:00 PM ESPN U WatchESPN New Mexico State @ Minnesota 8:00 PM BTN FOXSports.com Northern Arizona @ Arizona State 9:00 PM PAC-12 Network PAC-12.com Cal Poly @ Fresno State 9:30 PM FS1 FOXSports.com Portland State @ San Jose State 9:30 PM N/A N/A

You’ll have plenty to choose from on Thursday night, but most of your choices aren’t very enticing. Sixteen games will be played but none feature any top 25 teams playing each other. To be fair, that’s not out of the ordinary for a Thursday night slate, especially so early in the season. A couple of games stand out, however.

Penn State at Purdue (7:00 PM, FOX) - The Boilermakers and Nittany Lions is the only major conference game on Thursday night and it will give us a good look at trendy dark horse West division pick Purdue. Aidan O’Connell is pegged as one of the best QB’s in the conference and the Lions should be eager to have a rebound year after finishing last year at 7-6 after a 5-0 start. Getting a conference win is tough, and getting one in Week 1 is even more so, and the stakes are high for both teams in this one.

West Virginia at #17 Pittsburgh (6:00 PM, ESPN) - This will be the first “Backyard Brawl” game since both schools were members of the old Big East Conference back in 2011. The series has seen its fair share of classics, including a 13-9 Pitt upset of the then #2-ranked Mountaineers, spoiling a possible BCS championship campaign. It’s not likely either team will reach such heights this year, but all the same it’ll be fun to see the rivalry renewed.

Friday, September 3 Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming Western Michigan @ #15 Michigan State 6:00 PM ESPN WatchESPN Eastern Kentucky @ Eastern Michigan 6:00 PM ESPN 3 WatchESPN Virginia Tech @ Old Dominion 6:00 PM ESPN U WatchESPN William & Mary @ Charlotte 6:00 PM ESPN 3 WatchESPN Temple @ Duke 6:30 PM ACC Network WatchESPN Tennessee Tech @ Kansas 7:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Illinois @ Indiana 7:00 PM FS1 FOXSports.com TCU @ Colorado 9:00 PM ESPN WatchESPN

If Thursday was a bit thin on big games, Friday is nearly one-dimensional. Not one of the games here really moves the needle, aside from maybe Illinois at Indiana (7:00 PM, FS1) for conference action, which is always worth something, and Western Michigan at #15 Michigan State (6:00 PM, ESPN) will show us what Mel Tucker’s working with in East Lansing.

TCU at Colorado (9:00 PM, ESPN) is a somewhat decent nightcap if you’re hard up for two middling-to-bottom-of-their-conference teams to fall asleep to.

Saturday, September 3 Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming Sam Houston @ #6 Texas A&M 11:00 AM SEC Network WatchESPN Colorado State @ #8 Michigan 11:00 AM ABC WatchESPN #13 NC State @ East Carolina 11:00 AM ESPN WatchESPN Central Connecticut @ UConn 11:00 AM N/A N/A South Dakota State @ Iowa 11:00 AM FS1 FOXSports.com Buffalo @ Maryland 11:00 AM BTN FOXSports.com Rutgers @ Boston College 11:00 AM ACC Network WatchESPN North Carolina @ Appalachian State 11:00 AM ESPN U WatchESPN Delaware @ Navy 11:00 AM CBSSN CBSSports.com Richmond @ Virginia 11:30 AM ESPN 3 WatchESPN Northern Iowa @ Air Force 12:00 PM N/A N/A Southeast Missouri State @ Iowa State 1:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Bowling Green @ UCLA 1:30 PM PAC-12 Network PAC-12.com #11 Oregon @ #3 Georgia 2:30 PM ABC WatchESPN UTEP @ #9 Oklahoma 2:30 PM FOX FOXSports.com Bethune-Cookman @ #16 Miami 2:30 PM ACC Network WatchESPN #23 Cincinnati @ #19 Arkansas 2:30 PM ESPN WatchESPN #24 Houston @ UTSA 2:30 PM CBSSN CBSSports.com Arizona @ San Diego State 2:30 PM CBS CBSSports.com North Dakota @ Nebraska 2:30 PM BTN FOXSports.com Norfolk State @ Marshall 2:30 PM ESPN 3 WatchESPN Tulsa @ Wyoming 2:30 PM FS1 FOXSports.com Troy @ #21 Ole Miss 3:00 PM SEC Network WatchESPN #25 BYU @ South Florida 3:00 PM ESPN U WatchESPN UC Davis @ California 3:00 PM N/A N/A Nicholls @ South Alabama 4:00 PM ESPN 3 WatchESPN Texas State @ Nevada 4:30 PM N/A N/A Rice @ #14 USC 5:00 PM PAC-12 Network PAC-12.com Morgan State @ Georgia Southern 5:00 PM ESPN 3 WatchESPN Florida Atlantic @ Ohio 5:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Middle Tennessee @ James Madison 5:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN #7 Utah @ Florida 6:00 PM ESPN WatchESPN Albany @ #10 Baylor 6:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Illinois State @ #18 Wisconsin 6:00 PM FS1 FOXSports.com Miami (OH) @ #20 Kentucky 6:00 PM SEC Network/ESPN+ WatchESPN Mercer @ Auburn 6:00 PM SEC Network/ESPN+ WatchESPN Elon @ Vanderbilt 6:00 PM SEC Network/ESPN+ WatchESPN South Dakota @ Kansas State 6:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Army @ Coastal Carolina 6:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Liberty @ Southern Mississippi 6:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN UMass @ Tulane 6:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Southeast Louisiana @ Louisiana 6:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Grambling @ Arkansas State 6:00 PM ESPN 3 WatchESPN Utah State @ #1 Alabama 6:30 PM SEC Network WatchESPN #5 Notre Dame @ #2 Ohio State 6:30 PM ABC WatchESPN Memphis @ Mississippi State 6:30 PM ESPN U WatchESPN Georgia State @ South Carolina 6:30 PM SEC Network/ESPN+ WatchESPN SMU @ North Texas 6:30 PM CBSSN CBSSports.com Colgate @ Stanford 7:00 PM N/A N/A Murray State @ Texas Tech 7:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN UL Monroe @ Texas 7:00 PM Longhorn Network WatchESPN Louisville @ Syracuse 7:00 PM ACC Network WatchESPN Maine @ New Mexico 7:00 PM N/A N/A Idaho @ Washington State 8:30 PM PAC-12 Network PAC-12.com Boise State @ Oregon State 9:30 PM ESPN WatchESPN Kent State @ Washington 9:30 PM FS1 FOXSports.com Western Kentucky @ Hawai'i 10:59 PM N/A N/A

Okay, now we’re cooking with gas. After a sparse Week 0 and two light weeknights, it’s time for the main course (I’ve got to stop with the food puns). Our first full Saturday gives us a full plate of tasty entrees to sink our teeth into (damn!). The glut of 11:00 AM kickoffs sprinkles in a few AP top 10 teams with #6 Texas A&M and #8 Michigan hosting FCS and Mountain West sacrificial lambs, and for some local flavor UNI travels to Air Force at noon. But there’s one morning game I’m sure all of you will be watching.

Central Connecticut @ UConn

Whoa... uh, sorry...blacked out for a minute there.

South Dakota State @ Iowa (11:00 AM, FS1) - You’re gonna watch this without me telling you to. You’ve been waiting eight months to see Iowa take a one score lead into the fourth quarter and white-knuckle out a win and damn it you’re going to like it.

The afternoon is where things really start to pick up on the national stage. #11 Oregon at #3 Georgia (2:30 PM, ABC) steals the show here for obvious reasons. Any time the reigning national champion takes on another top-15 team, that should get your attention. Annoyingly, another top-25 matchup with #23 Cincinnati at #19 Arkansas on ESPN takes place at the same time, so get the recall button ready for those commercial breaks.

When we get into the evening I hope you have some ESPN package, because 22 of the night’s 30 games are on some variation or partner of the worldwide leader. #7 Utah at Florida could be a fun one to watch, pitting a Ute program on the rise with a traditional SEC power. But the main event of the entire weekend goes down in Columbus when #5 Notre Dame visits #2 Ohio State (6:30 PM, ABC). Expectations for the Buckeyes are sky high this year, with many experts pegging for the CFP Championship. But the Fighting Irish have plenty going for them in Marcus Freeman’s first full year at the helm. A loss would be a big setback for either team’s playoff hopes, likely necessitating a flawless run through the rest of the year. Those are pretty high stakes for a Week 1 non-conference game, and it should be mighty fine entertainment.

Honorable mention goes to the Hayden Fry Bowl, SMU at North Texas (6:30 PM, CBSSN).

Sunday, September 4 Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming Florida State @ LSU 6:30 PM ABC WatchESPN

Just one game on Sunday night, but just having extra football this weekend is too sweet to pass up. Florida State at LSU (6:30 PM, ABC) gives us a power 5 matchup between Brian Kelly’s new bayou family and a Seminole program desperate for a return to glory days. Not too bad.

Monday, September 5 Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming #4 Clemson @ Georgia Tech 7:00 PM ESPN WatchESPN

The end of the holiday weekend gives us one final game with #4 Clemson at Georgia Tech (7:00 PM, ESPN). Time have been tough for the Yellow Jackets of late, so I wouldn’t expect a nail biter, but stranger things have happened.

Whew! That’s A LOT of games. Pace yourselves, football fans, and enjoy every minute. Football is now truly back.