Iowa Football Stock Watch: Preseason Quick Hitters

Three days. Three days until our beloved Iowa Hawkeyes take the field once more and bring meaning to all of our lives again. It’s been a long offseason and in case you have forgotten or are new to the page, I will be coming at you each and every Wednesday with REAL advice on how to manage your Hawkeye stock portfolio. Any other source you receive advice from is non sense as I alone am the only CFA (Chartered Football Analyst) in the industry.

Much like Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell met with world economic leaders in Jackson Hole, Wyoming last week, we at BHGP had our meetings as well. Were they as extravagant as going to to the country’s most expensive zip code? No. Did we actually meet up in person anywhere? No to that too - I really should get on JPinIC about this. Like anything else these days it’s been conversations through text. What’s the news coming out of the these conversations? While it may not be as grim as Powell’s “pain ahead” quote regarding interest rates last week, there is definitely an Iowa football security that is looking rather grim while other usual safe investments are looking better than ever. Now let’s get rich.

BUY:

Linebackers

Ticker Symbol: (ELITE)

As a holder of Iowa Football stock you need to have the entire linebacking unit in your portfolio. One of the Hawkeyes strongest positions historically could bring you higher yields than in any previous season to date. MLB Jack Campbell will anchor the unit again this year after having amassed 140 tackles in his first full season as a starter. He’s a heck of an asset for Hawkeye fans to hold alone, but group him with the other backers Seth Benson and Jestin Jacobs and just like Phil Parker, you’ll like the results. Former SDSU commit Benson recorded over 100 tackles as well last year with 105 and will remain a steady enforcer this year for the Iowa defense. Jacobs, while only totaling 53 tackles last year is the linebacker you should be watching closest however. A freak athlete, Jacobs is to good to take off the field as much as the Hawkeyes did last year when playing Dane Belton at CASH. BHGP believes Phil Parker will run more 4-3 looks this year to keep Jestin on the field while possibly subbing him in for Benson on passing downs. Either way, this unit is loaded with each man being a contender for an all Big Ten team.

Lukas Van Ness

Ticker Symbol: (LVN)

I could potentially have you buy the entire D-Line but there’s an opportunity for greater returns with a specific security in this group and that is Lukas Van Ness. Only a sophomore, Van Ness returns to a loaded group up front having tallied 7 sacks (tied for team lead) during his freshman campaign. The biggest reason for projected growth in sack numbers this year is that almost all of those sacks came from playing inside at tackle. Although listed inside on the initial depth chart released this week, LVN or “Hulk” as he has been called, got extended run outside in spring and fall camp. With his build and athleticism, LVN Reminds this writer of another Hawkeye legend on the outside... Matt Roth. Need anymore reason to buy? I thought not.

...so this Lukas Van Ness kid has some power! Looks like f'n Justin Smith here lol



Whoa.



And against Peter Skoronski - who might be the best OT in CFB this season pic.twitter.com/jLp3Bg7cVN — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) August 6, 2022

Kaevon Merriweather

Ticker Symbol: (KMSS)

The secondary is another unit of the defense that could be bought up as some type of Phil Parker index fund but again we look at an individual who will will bring you more value and that is Iowa’s strong safety. A vicious tackler, Merriweather has made it known this offseason that he wants to make an All-Big Ten team after watching much of his teammates in the secondary garner the awards without him last year. I fully believe Kaevon will capture that attention this year. His impact will not always show through raw statistical data but his veteran leadership in the back end of the defense is what could ultimately make this defense successful or not. For that reason, I have placed his potential value higher than Riley Moss.

Running Backs

Ticker symbol: (WBROS.INC)

The 2022 Iowa Hawkeyes hold the deepest RB room that Iowa has had in a while. Throw as much money as you can into this unit as a whole. While the likes of Gavin Williams and Leshon Williams both are good enough to merit individual investments, the split duties they will share this season make investing in the room as a whole the safer play. Along with Williams Bros Inc. Freshmen Kaleb Johnson and Jaziun Petterson have caught Kirk’s eye in camp and should each get carries this fall as well. Combine all this young talent with what hopes to be improved line play and this unit should bring in solid returns to your portfolio all season long.

SELL:

Passing Offense

Ticker Symbol: (POOP)

It’s tough to tell anybody to sell a piece of the Hawkeyes before they have even played a snap, but the injuries that the wide receiver room is experiencing at the moment combined with inconsistent quarterbacking are reasons enough to get the Iowa passing game out of your portfolio. While there are nice pieces in this group with the likes of Laporta, Bruce, and Lachey, the passing game is still in trouble. Nico Ragaini, who is the latest WR to go down with injury and will be out a few weeks, joins Keegan Johnson, Brody Brecht, Diante Vines and Jackson Ritter (season) as receivers who are injured. Johnson is listed as a starter on the depth chart for SDSU but getting an actual number on full practices he has gone through since spring has been difficult. If Johnson is not fully healthy, the Hawkeyes will be relying on newcomers Alec Wick and Jack Johnson to support Laporta, Lachey, and Bruce. Combine the injury news with a scheme that produced only three touchdown passes after October 16th and you have all the reason in the world to dump the passing attack.

So there’s your outline to Hawkeye football wealth. As we get into the season this column will have more statistical analysis to chew on so be sure to check back every Wednesday morning for Stock Watch. Remember however that all investments come with risk so if BF’s scheme blows up the running back rooms potential, we here at Black Heart Gold Pants are not responsible for any losses you may incur. Have a day Hawk fans.