All Eyes Podcast #34 - Game Week is Back

Rob and Thad bring back the All Eyes Podcast for Season 3. We discuss what we expect to see from the 2022 Iowa Hawkeyes while breaking down the offense and defense. Who might be this year’s breakout players? Are there any sleepers we see coming on strong? Can the passing game improve following an awful 2021 season?

Feed the comment section with your expected MVP, Breakout Player, and other predictions

Later this week we will be dropping a shorter South Dakota State preview as well!

Did I mention FOOTBALL IS BACK!!

Rob can be found on Twitter @RobDFB while Thad and his passing charts are @tnels20