Hawkeye Football: Can the Iowa Offense be Better in 2022?

As the 2022 college football season continues to inch closer, our attention is turning more specifically to what expectations are for the Hawkeyes on each side of the ball this season.

In case you missed it, we asked you all last week to make your game by game projections for the 2022 Iowa Hawkeyes. Those results were published earlier this week, but the cliff notes version is this: Iowa fans expect the Hawkeyes to go 8-4 or 9-3 on average and finish second in the West. Sam LaPorta is going to mash, Jack Campbell is an absolute stud and nobody knows how to spell anyone’s name.

Those are some overarching story lines to watch this year, but the way Iowa fans remember this season will depend largely on not only who the Hawkeyes beat, but how they look doing it. A lot of that comes down to one position: quarterback.

So this set of questions gets at your expectations for the team, and it’s quarterback, stylistically in 2022. We want to know if you think the offense will be better than a year ago, whether Spencer Petras will figure things out or whether KF and BF will be forced to pull the plug. We want to know if Phil Parker can possible put together an even stingier defense than a season ago, and if so, who will fuel it.

Thanks for your participation. As with the other series of questions, we’ll publish the results ahead of Iowa’s week one matchup with South Dakota State on Saturday, September 3rd and likely circle back throughout the season to see how things are playing out vs pre-season expectations.

