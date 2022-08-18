2022 Big Ten Football Predictions

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Iowa Hawkeyes fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Two weeks from now, we’ll be sitting just a few short days away from a Kinnick Stadium home opener featuring the Iowa Hawkeyes and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. But before we even get there, college football has several games slated for the Saturday before.

And it’s not just any ho-hum slate of games. There are a couple very watchable games on the schedule Saturday, August 27th, including the Big Ten season opener featuring Nebraska and Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland. You’ve also got Illinois hosting Wyoming in week 0 to kick things off.

With the return of Big Ten football even more imminent than Hawkeye football, it’s time to turn away from the media prognostications about the season and ask the community for their predictions for not just Iowa, but for the entire Big Ten in 2022.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/VTKM7A/">Please take our survey</a>

We’ll circle back with the results next week, along with the results of our fan predictions for the Iowa football season. If you missed it, you can submit your game-by-game predictions for the Hawkeyes here.

Thanks for your participation and go Hawks!