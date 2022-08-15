Hawkeye Football: Predicting Iowa’s Game by Game Outcomes in 2022

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Iowa Hawkeyes fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The college football season is just around the corner and with it the return of Iowa Hawkeye football. The Hawkeyes kick off the 2022 season with a home matchup against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits inside Kinnick Stadium on September 3rd, which means we’re now just two weeks away from an actual game week in Iowa City.

With the season quickly approaching, The Pants is preparing a series of previews for the Hawkeyes, as well as the rest of the Big Ten. But The Pants isn’t a bunch of fat cat journalists (there is no sarcasm font outside of the comment section, so apologies here), it’s the community that comes back to read and discuss and personally attack one another for differing views have meaningful conversations that shape The Pants.

It’s in that spirit that we’re asking you to take a few minutes and make your own predictions about the upcoming season. We want to know what you, dear reader, think is going to happen in 2022. That is, in EVERY. SINGLE. GAME.

It may seem like a lot, but we’re hoping to be able to publish our collective fan projection for Iowa’s season, as well as circle back each week during the season and highlight what fans expected out of the game before the season started.

You can participate by voting on the questions at the link below (there are quite a few but it should be quick work). We’d also love to hear your thoughts more broadly in the comments below.

To help you as you make your projections, the DraftKings Sportsbook season win total over/under for the Hawkeyes is set at 7.5 (there’s a bit more of a hook on the under than the over). Iowa has the third best odds to win the Big Ten West at +400, behind Nebraska (+360) and Wisconsin (+190). Interestingly, the Hawkeyes have the fifth best odds to win the entire Big Ten conference and the second best odds of any team in the West (ahead of Nebraska but behind Wisconsin) at +2000.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/QHOCBG/">Please take our survey</a>

Results will be published next week. We’ll also be back with a few more questions on the Big Ten and some more... pointed questions about Iowa’s expectations for the 2022 season.

Thanks for your participation and go Hawks!