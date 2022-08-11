The Pants Party Has a Ranking

Guess what losers? I still have login credentials and am using them for EVIL by way of forcing you listen to a podcast of dubious quality.

I understand podcast of dubious quality is a statement of redundancy, but the quality of this one matters even less because we’re talking about Iowa football, and you got nowhere else to go for that gruel.

This week on The Pants Party, Ben & Harry:

Rank Iowa’s most important games of the 2022 season.

And that’s pretty much it. Not good, not great.

You’re welcome!

I think the link below works, not sure. If it doesn’t please @ @hd_starr

(Harrison here, the link has been updated!)