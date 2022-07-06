The Pants is (are?) Expanding!

Have you ever dreamed of getting paid enormous sums of money to do what you love? Have you ever thought it would be loads of fun to work in a fast-paced environment writing about Hawkeye sports? Have you ever hoped you’d some day make it big and have your voice heard by the masses?

Same here!

Black Heart Gold Pants can offer you literally none of those things. BUT, we are looking to expand our staff here at The Pants and we CAN offer you an opportunity to be a regular contributor to the community.

More specifically, we’re looking to add three staff writers in the coming weeks as we prepare for the return of the college football season. So what are we looking for in staff members?

An interest in Hawkeyes sports. Duh! Some semblance of a sense of humor/ability to not take yourself (or us) too seriously. A commitment to contributing with regularity. Some level of availability on college football Saturdays. BONUS points if you have interest, knowledge and availability on Hawkeye wrestling.

Sound like you? Send a short blurb about yourself and why you think you might be a good fit at The Pants to bhgp1847@gmail.com. Also be thinking of topics you’d be interested in writing about. Top candidates will be asked to submit a sample story of 400-900 words for evaluation.

Not looking to write but have an interest in social media? Or maybe you have an interest in BOTH?! The Pants is also looking to add to its social media team.

Here’s what we’re looking for.

A love for Hawkeye sports (again, duh!) Experience engaging with other users on platforms such as Twitter, Instagram, SnapChat or TikTok. Ability to check and engage throughout a typical day. Availability for multiple college football Saturdays BONUS points if you have any experience or abilities in graphic design.

As with the staff writer position, if you’re interested in becoming a social media manager at The Pants, please send an email with a brief description of yourself and why you think you’d be a good fit for the role to bhgp1847@gmail.com.

In all seriousness, BHGP is a great community built on just that: the community. Our staff has always been a hodgepodge of backgrounds, writing experience and world views. lumni have gone on to myriad post-Pants careers. Those looking to actually work in journalism have moved on to work in the newspaper business, at other online publications (including some pretty big ones), magazines and other incredible places of capital “J” journalism. Others have moved beyond writing and found career paths in other parts of the world.

We’re hoping to keep it that way by bringing on staff members with a wide variety of viewpoints, interests and backgrounds. Whether you want a career out of this or just a fun way to vent about your fandom, we’d love to here from you.

Go Hawks!