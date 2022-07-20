Iowa Baseball: Four Hawkeyes selected in MLB Draft

The success of Rick Heller’s tenure as coach of the Iowa Baseball program continues, as four members of the program were selected in the 2022 MLB Draft, which took place in Los Angeles Monday and Tuesday.

The biggest testimony to Heller’s success (as well as that of pitching coach Robin Lund)? Pitcher Adam Mazur being selected in the 2nd round, with the 53rd overall pick, to the San Diego Chargers. Mazur’s selection is the program’s highest since 1999(!)

BOOM! Our highest draft pick since 1999... congrats to @AdamMazur21 on being selected by the @Padres in the 2022 MLB Draft!



Round 2... pick 53! #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/5O5563fWby — Iowa Baseball (@UIBaseball) July 18, 2022

Mazur was the Big Ten Pitcher of the Year a year removed from transferring from South Dakota State after a disappointing outing and turned into Iowa’s Friday night ace all season. He posted a 7-3 record & 3.07 ERA while allowing 60 hits and 32 earned runs in his 15 starts. He had a strong end to the conference season, leading the league in batting average against, and ranked second in strikeouts and innings. He also ranked third in wins, and fourth in ERA.

With those kind of numbers, it’s clear why Mazur was selected so highly, and it will be interesting to see how soon he will get called up to the majors.

Joining him in the Padres system will be fellow pitcher Dylan Nedved, who was selected by San Diego in the ninth round. Nedved finished the year with a 6-2 record on 6 starts and 3 saves and an ERA of 3.47. Here’s Lund’s comment:

Dylan is as tough as they come. I couldn’t be prouder. #SF https://t.co/TuTdn8kq93 — Robin Lund (@Lunderton) July 18, 2022

First basemen Peyton Williams was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 7th round with the 218th overall pick.

Williams had a strong campaign for Iowa as a redshirt sophomore, as he hit .355 with 55 runs, 41 RBI and 32 extra base hits.

Rounding out the Hawkeyes selected in the draft was pitcher Duncan Davitt, who was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays with the 218th overall pick.

Davitt had a 4-1 record on the season with four starts and 19 appearances, and tallied an ERA of 3.38.

This year’s four draft picks brings the total players drafted under Heller to 27. Iowa might be becoming a destination for pitchers — and it’s all thanks to Heller and Lund.