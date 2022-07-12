53 Days Until Hawkeye Football: Michael Myslinski

Welcome back to 2022 Iowa Hawkeyes football season as we take a look at a smattering of Hawkeyes counting down the days to kickoff inside Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, September 3rd. You can find the player previews, as well as the complete current roster on the countdown story stream here.

Next up in the countdown is #53, offensive lineman Michael Myslinski.

Michael Myslinski - RS FR

Jacksonville, FL (Bishop Kenny)

6’3”, 287 lbs

2022 Projection: 2nd/1st Team Center

Michael Myslinski is a good dude. And a good football player. Myslinkski was a team captain on his high school football team and served three years on the team’s leadership council. He also won his school’s award for the top male or female student-athlete. Michael’s father, Tom, played offensive line for nine years in the NFL and also served as the head strength and conditioning coach for both the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns.

As expected Myslinski accumulated numerous accolades in high school. He was named to the northeast Florida Super 11 team and was also named a Blue/Grey All-American. He lettered in football and basketball for three years. Iowa Football has a recipe for success when it comes to offensive linemen. They want intelligent, multi-sport athletes who can move. A nasty streak (Tyler Linderbaum) is gravy.

Myslinski originally committed to the University of Texas. He re-opened his recruiting and picked the good guys. Here are Myslinski’s HUDL highlights.

I don’t think I’m overstepping my bounds speaking for Hawkeye fans when I say I could watch offensive lineman highlights for hours on end.

In 2021 Myslinski played in the 34-6 dismantling of Indiana. That was his only game he appeared in. He was obviously able to redshirt. This season Myslinski was listed as the second-string center behind Logan Jones. Jones is new to the position so it will be important for the Hawkeyes to have depth at this valuable position. Hawk fans have been spoiled watching Tyler Linderbaum maul defenders. Let’s hope that Jones and Myslinkski can carry on this tradition. I trust that a Kirk Ferentz-coached team along with offensive line coach George Barnett will get both Jones and Myslinski up to speed by fall.

We’re getting there, Hawk fans. Fall is coming. As always, Go Hawks!