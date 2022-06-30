65 Days Until Hawkeye Football: Logan Jones

Welcome to the beginning of our preview of the 2022 Iowa Hawkeyes football season as we take a look at each and every player on the roster counting down the days to kickoff inside Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, September 3rd. You can find each player preview, as well as the complete current roster on the countdown story stream here.

Next up in the countdown is #65, offensive lineman Logan Jones.

The more things change, the more they stay the same. That’s one of my mom’s 700 sayings. It also happens to be true, and it very much pertains to Iowa football.

Logan Jones - Sophomore

Council Bluffs, IA (Lewis Central)

6’3”, 283 lbs

2022 Projection: 1st Team Center

Logan Jones terrorized Iowa high school players for years. He was one of those kids that made one say, “Is he still playing high school ball?!” Jones earned first team all-state in football his junior and senior years. He also won the Lineman of the Year award two times. His Lewis Central team went 21-3 his last two years. Jones was a team captain. He lettered four times in football. He also lettered 4 times in track; he won state titles in the shot and discuss. He earned 3 letters in basketball. In other words, he is exactly what Iowa looks for in a football player.

In 2020 Jones redshirted. In 2021 Jones did not see the field for the first 10 games due to injury. He played in the Illinois game. The Hawkeyes’ coaches then started looking at Tyler Linderbaum and Logan Jones and saying, “Yep, let’s run that back.” As you know, Tyler Linderbaum came in and was a defensive lineman. Lindy switched over to center and the rest is history. Logan Jones also came in and played as a defensive lineman. The rest is to be continued, but I like the young man’s makeup and I trust the Hawkeye coaching staff.

Jones will need to put on some more weight. One area where he is already flourishing is in the weight room. Jones set two Hawkeye football records for defensive tackles. His squat was 630 pounds and his hang clean was 435. Dang!

Here are some highlights from Logan Jones’ senior year in high school. WARNING - not for the faint of heart!

Tyler Linderbaum was an athletic, nasty football player for our Iowa Hawkeyes. There aren’t many Linderbaums out there, but there are so many comparisons between these two players I wouldn’t bet against Jones. Jones will continue to add weight, put in the work in the weight room, and work on his craft, and who knows what his ceiling will be. He is just a call / text away from one of the GOATS.