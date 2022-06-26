Iowa Football Recruiting: 4-Star OL Trevor Lauck Commits to Hawkeyes

The Iowa Hawkeyes wrapped up their biggest recruiting weekend of the year on Sunday with roughly two dozen high level prospects in the class of 2023 making official visits to Iowa City over the last three days in what has become an annual tradition before the recruiting dead period sets in. The list of visitors included 5-star Southeast Polk product Kadyn Proctor, who headlined a group of offensive linemen who each look poised to be difference makers at the high major level and each look ready made to step in and play next week if asked.

One such player was Indianapolis native Trevor Lauck. The 6’6” 285 pound Roncalli product had previously narrowed his list to a top two of Iowa and Michigan State. On Sunday evening, he became the first big prize of the weekend for the Iowa staff as he announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes.

Lauck is a huge pick up for Iowa in the class of 2023. A 4-star offensive tackle, Lauck is an absolute mauler in both the run and pass game. He’s a large human being who loves to impose his will on defenders. He has decent footwork and lateral quickness for a player of his size and uses that to stay in front of would-be pass rushers before using a combination of excellent leverage and overwhelming strength to physically dominant edge rushers. While his hand placement is ok, it’s the mean streak and willingness to finish through the whistle consistently that makes Lauck a virtual lock to be a fan favorite in Iowa City.

Turning on the film, Hawkeye fans will want to unscrew the cap on the syrup before enjoying a pile of pancakes. More impressive than the sheer volume is the ability to get inside leverage and drive his defender back and ultimately into the ground in the past game.

The physicality and sheer size helped Lauck earn not only a 4-star rating, but also a boat pod of high major offers. Beyond the aforementioned Hawkeyes and Spartans, Lauck held offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Cincinnati, Purdue, Indiana, Louisville, Boston College, Duke, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Rutgers, West Virginia and several MAC schools.

So why Iowa? Speaking with Hawkeye Report, Lauck said it all came down to the consistency under head coach Kirk Ferentz and Iowa’s reputation for developing offensive linemen.

“The consistency of the program and the trust I have in how they can develop me.”

With the addition of Lauck, the Hawkeyes now have 13 commitments in the class of 2023. Lauck is Iowa’s third commitment on the offensive line after picking up a commit from big Illinois offensive tackle Cannon Leonard last week with fellow Indiana native Leighton Jones already in the fold, but the Hawkeyes are looking to make more noise in the coming days. The addition jumps Iowa’s class up to 17th nationally according to 247 Sports and 18th per Rivals.

Welcome aboard, Trevor Lauck!

Trevor Lauck, OL

Ht: 6’6”

Wt: 285 lbs

Hometown: Indianapolis, Indiana (Roncalli)

Stars: 247 Sports - 4; Rivals - 4