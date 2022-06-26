69 Days until Hawkeye football: Tyler Endres

We continue our countdown to Iowa Hawkeye football with #69, Tyler Endres.

Tyler Endres - RS Junior

Norwalk, IA (Norwalk HS)

6’6”, 295 lbs

2022 Projection: Reserve Offensive Lineman

It’s a little bit of now-or-never time for Tyler Endres, as he enters 2022 without any game action and a pair of redshirt years (2019 & 2020) to his name. Endres was a four year letterman in high school, including being named to the All-Iowa Elite All-State team as a senior. He was rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports. He also lettered in basketball and track.

Here is some video of Endres’ senior year highlights on HUDL.

Endres’ highlights look good, showing an ability to move his feet well & finish his blocks. He’s slimmed down in Iowa CIty as he looked pretty big in high school.

As we all know, as Iowa’s offensive line goes the Hawkeyes go. It starts up front. Endres will be coached up by second-year offensive line coach George Barnett. Though he didn’t make the spring depth chart in his fourth year of the program, he spent Iowa’s spring open practice as the second unit right tackle. That was a position of, shall we say, opportunity last season in pass blocking, especially, so if he proves to be the best protector out wide, he’s likely to get a shot.

Sometimes guys need seasoning, though, both physically and mentally. Iowa’s had their fair share of guys who had it click in their last season or two on campus and Endres could certainly be one of them.

One final thing I’ll leave you with, Tyler is related to former Hawkeye great Chris Street. As Bartt wrote in last year’s countdown - Street will forever be Bartt’s Hawkeye fan’s favorite Hawk.