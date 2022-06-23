Keegan Murray selected 4th overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 2022 NBA Draft

Well, it’s finally happened. After so many years, Iowa finally has produced a first round NBA draft pick, and it happens to be a homegrown talent and one of the most under the radar recruits in recent memory.

Murrays ascent to being a top draft pick is almost unprecedented. His only offer outside of Iowa came from Western Illinois. He is now headed to Sacramento as a top-5 draft pick, making him the highest draft pick in program history.

The former Hawkeye now looks to take the league by storm and show everyone what Hawkeye fans already know: He is that guy.

Keegan comes in as the most NBA ready player of this draft class and I don’t think it’s necessarily close. He has an NBA frame with great offensive fundamentals and great length defensively. His ability to alter shots with his length and athleticism is what makes him one of the best defensive players in this draft. He has a unique offensive skill set that will only improve at the next level. His ability to create space almost effortlessly is what sets him apart on the offensive end.

I might catch some heat for this but I really think a good comparison for Murray us Kawhi Leonard. I truly think that is the level Keegan can get too. His midrange jumper is so pure and has shown insane skills driving the ball and from beyond the arch. His 3 pointer could use some work, but we saw the potential in the Big Ten tournament.

Murrays floor at worst is still a quality NBA starter. He can be plugged in right away and help any team in the league. Yes there is a lot of elite talent in this draft, but if you have watched Murray and think he isn’t on any of their levels, you are highly mistaken.