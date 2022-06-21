Iowa Football Recruiting: Illinois OT Cannon Leonard Commits to Hawkeyes

Iowa football’s class of 2023 just got its second offensive lineman: OT Cannon Leonard (it’s a shame this guy’s not a quarterback), who announced he’s signing with the Iowa Hawkeyes a day after getting an offer at last weekend’s camp. The class now sits at 12 overall.

After taking time to talk with my family, I have decided that I will be committing to further my academic and athletic career at The University of Iowa #SWARM23 @HawkeyeFootball @CoachBarnett_OL @IWHSFootball pic.twitter.com/SK9EmvkeEL — Cannon Leonard (@CannonLeonard1) June 21, 2022

Leonard is 6’9, 265lb OT from Iroquois West High School in Gillman, IL, with a 2 star rating from 247Sports and 3 star from Rivals. In addition to Iowa, he had interest from Eastern Michigan, Ball State, Army, and Eastern Illinois.

Given his relative lack of offers and ambiguity, I doubt this will impact Iowa’s offer to Kadyn Proctor, but hey, this early signing could be good for Iowa in the long run too. We’ll see!