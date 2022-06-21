 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Iowa Football Recruiting: Illinois OT Cannon Leonard Commits to Hawkeyes

Iowa lands its 12th member of the 2023 signing class

By mattcabel
/ new

Iowa football’s class of 2023 just got its second offensive lineman: OT Cannon Leonard (it’s a shame this guy’s not a quarterback), who announced he’s signing with the Iowa Hawkeyes a day after getting an offer at last weekend’s camp. The class now sits at 12 overall.

Leonard is 6’9, 265lb OT from Iroquois West High School in Gillman, IL, with a 2 star rating from 247Sports and 3 star from Rivals. In addition to Iowa, he had interest from Eastern Michigan, Ball State, Army, and Eastern Illinois.

Given his relative lack of offers and ambiguity, I doubt this will impact Iowa’s offer to Kadyn Proctor, but hey, this early signing could be good for Iowa in the long run too. We’ll see!

