75 Days Until Hawkeye Football: Josh Volk

Our countdown to Hawkeye football needs to look no farther than up the road to Cedar Rapids for today’s preview. Josh Volk hails from Xavier High School. What do the Hawks have in this redshirt sophomore? Let’s take a look.

Josh Volk - RS Sophomore

Cedar Rapids, IA (Xavier)

6’4”, 308 lbs.

2022 Projection: 2nd String Right Guard / Special Teams

What first jumps off the page looking at Volk’s bio is that he is a student-athlete. He was named Academic All B1G ion 2021.

In high school Volk played for powerhouse Cedar Rapids Xavier. He won two state titles during that time. He earned first-team all-state as both a junior and senior. He was a team captain his senior year. Here are some high school highlights of Volk.

He also lettered in both basketball and track. If that sounds familiar, it should. The Hawkeyes love multi-sport athletes. In today’s world of sports-specialization, the Hawkeyes still prefer well-rounded, competitive athletes and people. It is absolutely one of the reasons why the Iowa Hawkeyes send so many players to the National Football League.

As of now it appears that Volk sits behind Connor Colby on the depth chart at right guard. He’s a pretty solid dude who can move. His high school tape shows him pulling from his tackle spot. That’s a long, long way to go for a big fella! Iowa does an excellent job of developing offensive linemen. It’s also common for the Hawks to try to get their best five linemen on the field. Coaching versatility is something that has always helped this group. Look for Volk to get snaps here and there on the offensive line as well as on special teams.

Hawkeye football can’t get here soon enough. Enjoy the summer Hawk fans, Fall is Coming. As always, Go Hawks!