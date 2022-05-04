Hawkeye Football: NFL Free Agency update

The NFL Draft ended Saturday night with only two Iowa Hawkeyes hearing their names called: Tyler Linderbaum in the first round with the 25th overall pick to the Baltimore Ravens, and Dane Belton with the 114th overall pick in the 4th round to the New York Giants.

Where does that leave the other Hawkeyes who were hoping to hear their names called? Undrafted free agency! We’ve had five former players so far sign with teams, let’s check it out, shall we?

Let’s start with the biggest surprise: Tyler Goodson.

Iowa RB Tyler Goodson to the #Packers. — Jason B. Hirschhorn (@by_JBH) April 30, 2022

While I’m surprisingly unsurprised that Goodson didn’t hear his name called, I think this is a solid fit for him systemically but I don’t know how quickly we’ll see him making a major impact for the Packers.

Iowa CB Matt Hankins has agreed to a contract with the Atlanta Falcons. Hankins was brought in before the draft. Good spot for him. — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) April 30, 2022

Sounds like this will be a solid landing spot for Matt Hankins. A definite NFL level talent, but as The Gazette mentions, injuries plagued his season. But there should be a chance for him to, at least, make the roster.

Iowa safety Jack Koerner has agreed to terms with the New Orleans Saints. — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) April 30, 2022

The same Gazette article makes it seem like Koerner might need to change positions to make it on the roster in New Orleans, but again, has a chance to make an impact.

Former Iowa edge Zach VanValkenburg is signing with the #Raiders, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 30, 2022

Seems like this will be a great fit for ZVV, as the Raiders’ new 4-2-5 scheme will be very close to what he played in at Iowa. Sounds like he should be a lock to make the roster.

Former Iowa kicker Caleb Shudak is signing with the #Titans — Sports Escape (@SportsEscapeHQ) April 30, 2022

Sounds like Shudak will have to undergo a competition to earn the job here, but given how reliable Shudak was in college, if he’s anywhere near that consistent in tryouts, he should be able to earn his spot. But we’ll see!

Last but not least, according to Scott Dochterman, Kyler Schott has also earn a minicamp tryout for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Iowa guard Kyler Schott will have a mini-camp tryout with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per a source. — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) May 1, 2022

What do you think about these landing spots for these former Hawkeyes? We wish them all the best!