Iowa Hawkeye Baseball: Hawks still kickin’!

The Iowa Hawkeyes (34-18) did just enough to edge Purdue to play another day in the Big Ten Tournament in Omaha, Nebraska. Izaya Fullard came through with the clutch hit to knock in the winning run.

The Hawks’ bats were a little more potent than the previous day; they collected eight hits. Iowa’s third baseman, Ben Wilmes, had two errors in the field, and Dylan Nedved pitched a solid ballgame. Wilmes is a gamer. He will bounce back and provide a spark for the Hawks in this tournament (called my shot there).

Hawk pitching:

Nedved went six innings, gave up seven hits, 3 earned runs, and walked no one. He also had four punch outs on the day. Ben Beutel pitched 2⁄ 3 of an inning, giving up a hit and walking a batter. Will Christophersen (1-2) came in and pitched the final 2 1⁄ 3 innings and picked up the win. Christophersen was perfect as he did not allow a hit, earned run, or walk. He struck out five Boilermakers.

Other offensive tidbits:

Shortstop Michael Seegers was 2-4.

Iowa’s “Big Two” batters Peyton Williams and Keaton Anthony have been slow out of the gate in the tourney. Williams is hitless in six at bats, whereas Anthony is two for seven. The Hawks need them to get hot. I expect them to have big games vs Penn State on Saturday morning.

Penn State On Deck (Again)

Iowa made Penn State’s pitchers look like major leaguers Thursday morning. Iowa will send Ty Langenberg to the hill for the Hawks. Tommy Molsky will get the nod for the Nittany Lions. Hopefully the Hawkeyes can jump on him early to let Iowa’s batters go up to the plate more relaxed. Iowa has not looked as comfortable at the plate as they have for most of the season. Credit to Penn State and Purdue. Iowa will need to pitch wisely against Penn State’s Matt Wood. He is Penn State’s best hitter. He hit a ball Thursday that still hasn’t landed.

Iowa vs. Penn State 2.0 - Winner advances, loser goes home.

Saturday, May 28th 9am (Big Ten Network)

The Hawkeyes have a tough road to hoe, but that’s why they play and that’s why we watch.

Win or lose, it’s great to be a Hawkeye! As always, Go Hawks!