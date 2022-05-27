99 Days Until Hawkeye Football: Noah Shannon

Welcome to the beginning our preview of the 2022 Iowa Hawkeyes football season as we take a look at each and every player on the roster counting down the days to kickoff inside Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, September 3rd. You can find each player preview, as well as the complete current roster on the countdown story stream here.

First up in the countdown is #99, defensive tackle Noah Shannon.

Noah Shannon – RS Senior

Montgomery, IL (Oswego)

6’0”, 289 lbs

2022 Projection: starting defensive tackle

Noah Shannon enters the 2022 season following a similar path to oh so many to come before him in Phil Parker’s defense. The 2018 prospect was rated a 3-star defensive tackle by Rivals and 247 Sports and earned several solid but few excellent offers as a prep. After falling victim to the PJ Fleck Experience for a brief period, Shannon came to his senses and ended up in Iowa City, home of his first offer.

As a prep, Shannon showed a lot of what the Hawkeyes look for in their stoppers in the middle. He’s stout with good burst and showed an ability to get into the backfield and wreak havoc. What he lacked for those higher end offers, however, was length. At just 6’ tall, Shannon is undersized to really be a high end defensive tackle in a P5 program.

That’s where Iowa makes their living.

The Hawkeyes spent the first few seasons with Shannon on campus working to get his body Big Ten ready. Given the big fella wasn’t going to be growing taller, they worked to right-size his weight, cutting down from 300 pounds as a prep to 294 and ultimately the 289 pounds he played at as a redshirt junior in 2021.

Shannon earned time in 7 games as a redshirt freshman with a forced and recovered fumble in Iowa’s win over Rutgers. The following season, he played in 8 games earning a start against Nebraska. He finished the year with 11 tackles and half a sack.

But it was the 2021 season where Shannon really came into his own. After three years biding his time, learning and working on his craft, the Oswego product earned a starting role at DT for all 14 of Iowa’s games. He finished with 47 tackles, including 21 solos, 2 tackles for loss and a pair of sacks.

The efforts earned Shannon Honorable Mention All-Big Ten Honors by both the coaches and media. Now the senior looks to be the next in a long line of Hawkeye defenders to progress throughout their career and go out in All-Big Ten fashion.

Shannon figures to once again be a starter all season barring injury on a defense that will be asked to carry the load once again. He was listed as such on the spring depth chart alongside Logan Lee and is expected to be a key cog in the middle rotating with backups Yahya Black and Lukas Van Ness. Shannon figures to be a fixture on non-passing downs.

Can he prove versatile enough to build on the pair of sacks he had in 2022? That may be difficult given Iowa’s propensity for sliding defensive ends inside on obvious passing downs, but given the Hawkeyes’ track record of seniors putting forth their top production in their final season it’s certainly within reason.