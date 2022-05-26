Iowa Football: Big Ten Announces Start Times, TV Details for Several Hawkeyes Games

The countdown to kickoff for the 2022 football season has officially started, however prematurely, as we are now 100 days away from football inside the friendly confines of Kinnick Stadium.

We’ve known for some time who would be on Iowa’s schedule for 2022, as well as when those games would be played. But on Thursday we added some missing pieces to the scheduling puzzle as the Big Ten announced kick times and TV assignments for several of this fall’s games.

For the Hawkeyes, that includes a season opener on FS1 with South Dakota State, followed by a pair of Big Ten Network specials. That includes a 3pm CT kickoff for the Cy-Hawk showdown with Iowa State and a surprise 6:30pm kick for Iowa’s final non-conference game against Nevada.

The two other games announced on Thursday were Iowa’s October 29th matchup with Northwestern inside Kinnick which does not have a TV network as of yet, but does have a kick time of either 2 or 2:30pm CT. The Hawkeyes will close out the regular season on Black Friday as the Nebraska Cornhuskers come to Kinnick for a 3pm kick on the Big Ten Network.

Here’s a look at the full schedule, including kick times and TV networks for all 12 of Iowa’s regular season games in 2022.

We've received several kick times and TV designations for this fall.#Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/38NBqLPUM8 — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) May 26, 2022

Beyond the schedule for the Hawkeyes, the Big Ten announced details for several other games this season. A few highlights include Nebraska and Northwestern kicking off the conference slate with a week 0 matchup from Dublin, Ireland on Saturday, August 27th at 11:30am CT on FOX.

Week 1 features two other Big Ten matchups, including a Thursday night meeting between Purdue and Penn State in Happy Valley on September 1st. That’s a 7pm kick and set to air on FOX as well. Minnesota will host New Mexico State the same evening for an 8pm kick on BTN. Indiana and Illinois will face off on Friday night at 7pm on FS1.

Ohio State’s week one matchup with Notre Dame is set to be ABC’s game of the week with a 6:30pm CT kick on the flagship network.

In week 2, all games will be played on Saturday with 8 of the 14 matchups slated for BTN. Counter that with week 3 where only 4 of the 14 games are on BTN as the matchups improve significantly.

Outside the first couple weeks, the conference announced start times and TV details for a handful of other games. Most are not terribly noteworthy outside of OSU-Michigan at 11am in week 12. That’ll be on FOX. The Big Ten Championship Game will kick off at 7pm on Saturday, December 3rd on FOX.

Here’s the full list of games announced on Thursday.

We've got dates

We've got times ⏰

We've got TV info #B1GFootball is coming! https://t.co/trzuE1ENoj pic.twitter.com/JRIHEN6ViP — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) May 26, 2022

Beyond the Big Ten announcements on Thursday, we also got some details on the bowl schedule for the 2022-2023 season. That will include a total of 43 bowls this year, inclusive of the two College Football Playoff semifinal games and the College Football Playoff Championship Game.

This year’s semifinal bowls are the Peach and Fiesta and will be played on New Year’s Eve. The title game is slated for January 9th and will be held in SoFi Stadium, home of the NFL’s LA Rams and Chargers. The playoffs will again be aired on ESPN.

Here’s the full slate of bowls for the upcoming season.

As additional kick times and TV details are released, we’ll continue to post updates.