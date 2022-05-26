Hawkeye Football: 2022 Countdown to Kickoff

Iowa football has been in the headlines again in recent weeks during a time we traditionally think of as the offseason where all focus falls on the recruiting trail. That’s come in the form of some of that recruiting news, but also with the recent news of players heading to other schools either via de-commitment or the transfer portal.

That news flow isn’t likely to slow up as we enter the summer months and the Hawkeyes begin hosting their recruiting visits, making more offers and hopefully landing commitments, all while the transfer portal continues to do its thing with Iowa in the mix for a few players already out the door of their old institution.

While that news continues to trickle in, the countdown to kickoff inside Kinnick Stadium is officially underway as we are now only 100 days out from the return of Hawkeye football.

As we inch closer and closer to football season, we’ll once again be marking the countdown by taking a look with every player on the Iowa roster with a number corresponding to the number of days remaining in the countdown to the Saturday, September 3rd season opener against South Dakota State.

We’ll also be doing position previews and taking a look at Iowa’s opponents for this season, highlighting one a week beginning next week. You can find all those previews in their respective story streams which will be posted next week and pinned to the home page. This is your home for all 99 days to kickoff beginning tomorrow.

There will no doubt be players added this summer who will throw off our beautiful system. The incoming freshman class won’t be added to the roster until after they arrive in mid-June (with the exception of a handful of early enrollees who are already in town), for example, so we will have some makeup days throughout the summer. But by and large, this will be a straight line march from 99 days down to 1 day.

Here’s a look at the roster as it stands today.

2022 Iowa Football Roster ﻿NUMBER NAME POSITION HEIGHT WEIGHT CLASS HOMETOWN HIGH SCHOOL PREVIOUS SCHOOL TWITTER INSTAGRAM ﻿NUMBER NAME POSITION HEIGHT WEIGHT CLASS HOMETOWN HIGH SCHOOL PREVIOUS SCHOOL TWITTER INSTAGRAM 0 Diante Vines WR Jun-00 193 lbs. So. Danbury, Conn. The Taft School 1 Aaron Blom K 11-May 190 lbs. So. Oskaloosa, Iowa Oskaloosa 1 Xavier Nwankpa DB 2-Jun 190 lbs. Fr. Pleasant Hill, Iowa Southeast Polk 2 Terry Roberts DB 10-May 180 lbs. Sr. Erie, Pa. Cathedral Prep 3 Cooper DeJean DB 1-Jun 203 lbs. So. Odebolt, Iowa OA-BCIG 4 Leshon Williams RB 10-May 205 lbs. So. Chicago, Ill. Richards 5 Jestin Jacobs LB 4-Jun 236 lbs. Jr. Englewood, Ohio Northmont 5 Joe Labas QB 4-Jun 194 lbs. RS Fr. Brecksville, Ohio Brecksville-Broadview Heights 6 TJ Hall DB Jun-00 170 lbs. Fr. Fresno, Calif. San Joaquin Memorial 6 Keagan Johnson WR 1-Jun 197 lbs. So. Bellevue, Neb. Bellevue West 7 Reggie Bracy DB Jun-00 206 lbs. Jr. Mobile, Ala. St. Paul's Episcopal 7 Spencer Petras QB 5-Jun 233 lbs. Sr. San Rafael, Calif. Marin Catholic 8 Alex Padilla QB 1-Jun 197 lbs. Jr. Greenwood Village, Colo. Cherry Creek 9 Tory Taylor P 4-Jun 231 lbs. Jr. Melbourne, Australia Haileybury College 10 Arland Bruce IV WR 10-May 193 lbs. So. Olathe, Kan. Ankeny/Olathe North 11 AJ Lawson DB Jun-00 192 lbs. So. Decatur, Ill. MacArthur 12 Jaxon Rexroth DB 2-Jun 190 lbs. RS Fr. Cedar Rapids, Iowa Xavier 13 Joe Evans DE 2-Jun 248 lbs. Sr. Ames, Iowa Ames 14 Brody Brecht WR 4-Jun 205 lbs. RS Fr. Ankeny, Iowa Ankeny 15 Dallas Craddieth DB 11-May 205 lbs. Sr. St. Louis, Mo. Hazelwood Central 16 Jamison Heinz DB Jun-00 200 lbs. So. Humboldt, Iowa Humboldt 16 Charlie Jones WR Jun-00 188 lbs. Sr. Deerfield, Ill. Deerfield Buffalo 17 Brenden Deasfernandes DB Jun-00 189 lbs. So. Belleville, Mich. Belleville 17 Max White RB 10-May 190 lbs. RS Fr. Cedar Rapids, Iowa Kennedy 18 Drew Stevens K Jun-00 175 lbs. Fr. North Augusta, S.C. North Augusta 18 Alec Wick WR 1-Jun 180 lbs. RS Fr. Iowa City, Iowa Regina Catholic 19 Gaven Cooke DB 1-Jun 189 lbs. RS Fr. Kentfield, Calif. Marin Catholic 20 Deavin Hilson RB 1-Jun 192 lbs. RS Fr. Des Moines, Iowa North 21 Thomas Hartlieb DB 11-May 195 lbs. Jr. Madison, Wis. Edgewood 21 Kaden Wetjen WR 10-May 180 lbs. So. Williamsburg, Iowa Williamsburg Iowa Western CC 22 Nolan Donald WR 9-May 194 lbs. Jr. Morton, Ill. Morton 25 Kelby Telander LB 4-Jun 190 lbs. RS Fr. North Liberty, Iowa Liberty 25 Gavin Williams RB Jun-00 211 lbs. So. Altoona, Iowa Dowling Catholic 26 Kaevon Merriweather DB Jun-00 211 lbs. Sr. Belleville, Mich. Belleville 27 Jermari Harris DB 1-Jun 185 lbs. Jr. Chicago, Ill. Montini Catholic 27 Jack Johnson WR Jun-00 193 lbs. So. West Des Moines, Iowa Valley 29 Sebastian Castro DB 11-May 204 lbs. Jr. Oak Lawn, Ill. Richards 29 Jackson Ritter WR 3-Jun 214 lbs. Jr. Frankfort, Ill. Lincoln-Way East 30 Quinn Schulte DB 1-Jun 201 lbs. Jr. Cedar Rapids, Iowa Xavier 31 Jack Campbell LB 5-Jun 243 lbs. Sr. Cedar Falls, Iowa Cedar Falls 32 Eli Miller LB 1-Jun 200 lbs. RS Fr. Sedalia, Co. Lipscomp Academy Valor Christian 32 Johnny Plewa FB Jun-00 235 lbs. Jr. Franklin, Wis. Franklin 33 Riley Moss DB 1-Jun 194 lbs. Sr. Ankeny, Iowa Centennial 34 Zach Brand RB 11-May 198 lbs. RS Fr. Grimes, Iowa Dallas Center-Grimes 34 Jay Higgins LB 2-Jun 227 lbs. Jr. Indianapolis, Ind. Brebeuf Jesuit Prep 35 Justice Sullivan LB 2-Jun 233 lbs. RS Fr. Eden Prairie, Minn. Eden Prairie 37 Kyler Fisher LB 11-May 225 lbs. Jr. Farnhamville, Iowa SE Valley 38 Greg Fagan LB 3-Jun 200 lbs. Fr. Council Bluffs, Iowa St. Albert 38 Monte Pottebaum FB 1-Jun 246 lbs. Sr. Larchwood, Iowa West Lyon 39 Luke Elkin LS 1-Jun 200 lbs. So. Neenah, Wis. Neenah 39 Eric Epenesa DB 3-Jun 189 lbs. RS Fr. Glen Carbon, Ill. Edwardsville 40 Turner Pallissard FB Jun-00 245 lbs. Sr. Frankfort, Ill. Lincoln-Way East 40 Josef Smith LB 3-Jun 221 lbs. So. Britt, Iowa West Hancock 41 Jaden Harrell LB 2-Jun 231 lbs. RS Fr. Urbandale, Iowa Urbandale 42 Denin Limouris TE/FB 2-Jun 220 lbs. RS Fr. Glen Ellyn, Ill. Glenbard West 42 Zach Twedt LB 3-Jun 229 lbs. RS Fr. Story City, Iowa Roland-Story 43 Karson Sharar LB 2-Jun 201 lbs. RS Fr. Iowa Falls, Iowa Iowa Falls-Alden 44 Seth Benson LB Jun-00 229 lbs. Sr. Sioux Falls, S.D. Washington 45 Deontae Craig DL 3-Jun 263 lbs. So. Fort Wayne, Ind. Culver Academies 45 Nick Phelps P 10-May 205 lbs. Sr. Kingsley, Iowa Woodbury Central North Dakota State 46 Logan Klemp LB 2-Jun 234 lbs. Sr. Jewell, Iowa South Hamilton 48 Max Llewellyn DL 5-Jun 232 lbs. RS Fr. Urbandale, Iowa Urbandale 49 Ethan Hurkett DL 3-Jun 261 lbs. So. Cedar Rapids, Iowa Xavier 49 Andrew Lentsch TE 4-Jun 225 lbs. RS Fr. West Des Moines, Iowa Dowling Catholic 50 Louie Stec DL Jun-00 264 lbs. Jr. LaGrange Park, Ill. Nazareth 52 Asher Fahey OL 5-Jun 281 lbs. So. Waukon, Iowa Waukon 53 Michael Myslinski OL 3-Jun 278 lbs. RS Fr. Jacksonville, Fla. Bishop Kenny 54 Matt Fagan OL 5-Jun 287 lbs. Sr. Council Bluffs, Iowa St. Albert 55 Jeremiah Pittman DL 3-Jun 303 lbs. RS Fr. Palatine, Ill. St. Viator 56 Nick DeJong OL 6-Jun 292 lbs. Jr. Pella, Iowa Pella 58 Taylor Fox OL 3-Jun 290 lbs. Jr. Winthrop, Iowa East Buchanan 59 Griffin Liddle OL 3-Jun 267 lbs. RS Fr. Bettendorf, Iowa Bettendorf 63 Justin Britt OL 4-Jun 302 lbs. Jr. Indianapolis, Ind. Warren Central 65 Logan Jones OL 3-Jun 282 lbs. So. Council Bluffs, Iowa Lewis Central 66 Jeremy Chaplin OL 2-Jun 268 lbs. RS Fr. Waverly, Iowa Waverly-Shell Rock 67 Gennings Dunker OL 5-Jun 291 lbs. RS Fr. Lena, Illinois Lena-Winslow 69 Tyler Endres OL 6-Jun 295 lbs. Jr. Norwalk, Iowa Norwalk 70 Beau Stephens OL 6-Jun 300 lbs. RS Fr. Blue Springs, Mo. Blue Springs 73 David Davidkov OL 6-Jun 286 lbs. RS Fr. Glenview, Ill. New Trier 75 Josh Volk OL 4-Jun 308 lbs. So. Cedar Rapids, Iowa Xavier 76 Tyler Elsbury OL 5-Jun 301 lbs. So. Byron, Ill. Byron 77 Connor Colby OL 6-Jun 298 lbs. So. Cedar Rapids, Iowa Kennedy 78 Mason Richman OL 6-Jun 296 lbs. So. Leawood, Kan. Blue Valley 79 Jack Plumb OL 7-Jun 296 lbs. Sr. Green Bay, Wis. Bay Port 82 Johnny Pascuzzi TE 4-Jun 225 lbs. RS Fr. Olathe, Kan. Rockhurst 83 Jameson Witte DL 5-Jun 265 lbs. Fr. O’Fallon, Mo. St. Dominic 84 Sam LaPorta TE 4-Jun 249 lbs. Sr. Highland, Ill. Highland 85 Luke Lachey TE 6-Jun 248 lbs. So. Columbus, Ohio Grandview 85 Logan Lee DL 5-Jun 277 lbs. Jr. Orion, Ill. Orion 86 Jeff Bowie DL 5-Jun 268 lbs. RS Fr. West Branch, Iowa West Branch 88 Jackson Frericks TE 6-Jun 229 lbs. Jr. Cedar Falls, Iowa Cedar Falls 89 Nico Ragaini WR Jun-00 191 lbs. Sr. East Haven, Conn. Notre Dame Avon Old Farms Prep 90 Brian Allen DE 4-Jun 250 lbs. Fr. Lake in the Hills, Ill. St. Thomas More HS (Conn.) 91 Lukas Van Ness DL 5-Jun 264 lbs. So. Barrington, Ill. Barrington 92 John Waggoner DL 5-Jun 266 lbs. Sr. Des Moines, Iowa Dowling Catholic 93 Anu Dokun DL 3-Jun 224 lbs. So. Iowa City, Iowa West 94 Yahya Black DL 5-Jun 287 lbs. So. Marshall, Minn. Marshall 96 Lucas Amaya K 2-Jun 207 lbs. Jr. Muskego, Wis. Muskego 97 Caden Crawford DL 4-Jun 250 lbs. Fr. Lansing, Kan. Lansing 97 Liam Reardon LS 1-Jun 218 lbs. So. Chicago, Ill. Mount Carmel 98 Chris Reames DL 7-Jun 270 lbs. Jr. Van Meter, Iowa Van Meter 99 Noah Shannon DL Jun-00 289 lbs. Sr. Montgomery, Ill. Oswego Jacob Bostick WR 2-Jun 170 lbs. Fr. Palatine, Ill. Palatine Jack Dotzler OL 6-Jun 260 lbs. Fr. Waunakee, Wis. Waunakee Koen Entringer DB 2-Jun 195 lbs. Fr. Ypsilanti, Mich. Walled Lake Western Carter Erickson DB Jun-00 185 lbs. Fr. Indianola, Iowa Indianola Graham Friedrichsen WR 2-Jun 185 lbs. Fr. Urbandale, Iowa Urbandale Luke Gaffney DL 2-Jun 250 lbs. Fr. Robins, Iowa Linn-Mar Aaron Graves DL 5-Jun 275 lbs. Fr. Dayton, Iowa Southeast Valley Will Hubert DL 3-Jun 245 lbs. Fr. Omaha, Neb. Papillion-La Vista Kaleb Johnson RB 1-Jun 210 lbs. Fr. Hamilton, Ohio Hamilton Kael Kolarik DB Jun-00 205 lbs. Fr. Indianola, Iowa Indianola Andrew Kraus DL 5-Jun 225 lbs. Fr. Barrington, Ill. Barrington Kale Krogh OL 5-Jun 270 lbs. Fr. Huxley, Iowa Ballard Deshaun Lee DB 10-May 175 lbs. Fr. Belleville, Mich. Belleville Carson May QB 4-Jun 215 lbs. Fr. Jones, Okla. Jones Jayden Montgomery LB Jun-00 225 lbs. Fr. Suamico, Wis. Bay Port Addison Ostrenga TE 4-Jun 220 lbs. Fr. Sun Prairie, Wis. Sun Prairie Jaziun Patterson RB 11-May 185 lbs. Fr. Pompano, Beach, Fla. Deerfield Beach Olando Trader DB Jun-00 185 lbs. Fr. Jackson, Mich. Jackson Landyn Van Kekerix LB 2-Jun 205 lbs. Fr. Inwood, Iowa Boyden Hull/Rock Valley Kyson Van Vugt TE 7-Jun 230 lbs. Fr. Hull, Iowa Western Christian Cael Vanderbush TE 5-Jun 205 lbs. Fr. Plainfield, Ind. Plainfield Dominic Wiseman DL Jun-00 265 lbs. Fr. Davenport, Iowa North

Go Hawks!