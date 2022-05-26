Hawkeye Football: 2022 Countdown to Kickoff

Iowa football has been in the headlines again in recent weeks during a time we traditionally think of as the offseason where all focus falls on the recruiting trail. That’s come in the form of some of that recruiting news, but also with the recent news of players heading to other schools either via de-commitment or the transfer portal.
That news flow isn’t likely to slow up as we enter the summer months and the Hawkeyes begin hosting their recruiting visits, making more offers and hopefully landing commitments, all while the transfer portal continues to do its thing with Iowa in the mix for a few players already out the door of their old institution.
While that news continues to trickle in, the countdown to kickoff inside Kinnick Stadium is officially underway as we are now only 100 days out from the return of Hawkeye football.
100 Days #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/gRtSAvKTTp— Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) May 26, 2022
As we inch closer and closer to football season, we’ll once again be marking the countdown by taking a look with every player on the Iowa roster with a number corresponding to the number of days remaining in the countdown to the Saturday, September 3rd season opener against South Dakota State.
We’ll also be doing position previews and taking a look at Iowa’s opponents for this season, highlighting one a week beginning next week. You can find all those previews in their respective story streams which will be posted next week and pinned to the home page. This is your home for all 99 days to kickoff beginning tomorrow.
There will no doubt be players added this summer who will throw off our beautiful system. The incoming freshman class won’t be added to the roster until after they arrive in mid-June (with the exception of a handful of early enrollees who are already in town), for example, so we will have some makeup days throughout the summer. But by and large, this will be a straight line march from 99 days down to 1 day.
Here’s a look at the roster as it stands today.
2022 Iowa Football Roster
|NUMBER
|NAME
|POSITION
|HEIGHT
|WEIGHT
|CLASS
|HOMETOWN
|HIGH SCHOOL
|PREVIOUS SCHOOL
|NUMBER
|NAME
|POSITION
|HEIGHT
|WEIGHT
|CLASS
|HOMETOWN
|HIGH SCHOOL
|PREVIOUS SCHOOL
|0
|Diante Vines
|WR
|Jun-00
|193 lbs.
|So.
|Danbury, Conn.
|The Taft School
|1
|Aaron Blom
|K
|11-May
|190 lbs.
|So.
|Oskaloosa, Iowa
|Oskaloosa
|1
|Xavier Nwankpa
|DB
|2-Jun
|190 lbs.
|Fr.
|Pleasant Hill, Iowa
|Southeast Polk
|2
|Terry Roberts
|DB
|10-May
|180 lbs.
|Sr.
|Erie, Pa.
|Cathedral Prep
|3
|Cooper DeJean
|DB
|1-Jun
|203 lbs.
|So.
|Odebolt, Iowa
|OA-BCIG
|4
|Leshon Williams
|RB
|10-May
|205 lbs.
|So.
|Chicago, Ill.
|Richards
|5
|Jestin Jacobs
|LB
|4-Jun
|236 lbs.
|Jr.
|Englewood, Ohio
|Northmont
|5
|Joe Labas
|QB
|4-Jun
|194 lbs.
|RS Fr.
|Brecksville, Ohio
|Brecksville-Broadview Heights
|6
|TJ Hall
|DB
|Jun-00
|170 lbs.
|Fr.
|Fresno, Calif.
|San Joaquin Memorial
|6
|Keagan Johnson
|WR
|1-Jun
|197 lbs.
|So.
|Bellevue, Neb.
|Bellevue West
|7
|Reggie Bracy
|DB
|Jun-00
|206 lbs.
|Jr.
|Mobile, Ala.
|St. Paul's Episcopal
|7
|Spencer Petras
|QB
|5-Jun
|233 lbs.
|Sr.
|San Rafael, Calif.
|Marin Catholic
|8
|Alex Padilla
|QB
|1-Jun
|197 lbs.
|Jr.
|Greenwood Village, Colo.
|Cherry Creek
|9
|Tory Taylor
|P
|4-Jun
|231 lbs.
|Jr.
|Melbourne, Australia
|Haileybury College
|10
|Arland Bruce IV
|WR
|10-May
|193 lbs.
|So.
|Olathe, Kan.
|Ankeny/Olathe North
|11
|AJ Lawson
|DB
|Jun-00
|192 lbs.
|So.
|Decatur, Ill.
|MacArthur
|12
|Jaxon Rexroth
|DB
|2-Jun
|190 lbs.
|RS Fr.
|Cedar Rapids, Iowa
|Xavier
|13
|Joe Evans
|DE
|2-Jun
|248 lbs.
|Sr.
|Ames, Iowa
|Ames
|14
|Brody Brecht
|WR
|4-Jun
|205 lbs.
|RS Fr.
|Ankeny, Iowa
|Ankeny
|15
|Dallas Craddieth
|DB
|11-May
|205 lbs.
|Sr.
|St. Louis, Mo.
|Hazelwood Central
|16
|Jamison Heinz
|DB
|Jun-00
|200 lbs.
|So.
|Humboldt, Iowa
|Humboldt
|16
|Charlie Jones
|WR
|Jun-00
|188 lbs.
|Sr.
|Deerfield, Ill.
|Deerfield
|Buffalo
|17
|Brenden Deasfernandes
|DB
|Jun-00
|189 lbs.
|So.
|Belleville, Mich.
|Belleville
|17
|Max White
|RB
|10-May
|190 lbs.
|RS Fr.
|Cedar Rapids, Iowa
|Kennedy
|18
|Drew Stevens
|K
|Jun-00
|175 lbs.
|Fr.
|North Augusta, S.C.
|North Augusta
|18
|Alec Wick
|WR
|1-Jun
|180 lbs.
|RS Fr.
|Iowa City, Iowa
|Regina Catholic
|19
|Gaven Cooke
|DB
|1-Jun
|189 lbs.
|RS Fr.
|Kentfield, Calif.
|Marin Catholic
|20
|Deavin Hilson
|RB
|1-Jun
|192 lbs.
|RS Fr.
|Des Moines, Iowa
|North
|21
|Thomas Hartlieb
|DB
|11-May
|195 lbs.
|Jr.
|Madison, Wis.
|Edgewood
|21
|Kaden Wetjen
|WR
|10-May
|180 lbs.
|So.
|Williamsburg, Iowa
|Williamsburg
|Iowa Western CC
|22
|Nolan Donald
|WR
|9-May
|194 lbs.
|Jr.
|Morton, Ill.
|Morton
|25
|Kelby Telander
|LB
|4-Jun
|190 lbs.
|RS Fr.
|North Liberty, Iowa
|Liberty
|25
|Gavin Williams
|RB
|Jun-00
|211 lbs.
|So.
|Altoona, Iowa
|Dowling Catholic
|26
|Kaevon Merriweather
|DB
|Jun-00
|211 lbs.
|Sr.
|Belleville, Mich.
|Belleville
|27
|Jermari Harris
|DB
|1-Jun
|185 lbs.
|Jr.
|Chicago, Ill.
|Montini Catholic
|27
|Jack Johnson
|WR
|Jun-00
|193 lbs.
|So.
|West Des Moines, Iowa
|Valley
|29
|Sebastian Castro
|DB
|11-May
|204 lbs.
|Jr.
|Oak Lawn, Ill.
|Richards
|29
|Jackson Ritter
|WR
|3-Jun
|214 lbs.
|Jr.
|Frankfort, Ill.
|Lincoln-Way East
|30
|Quinn Schulte
|DB
|1-Jun
|201 lbs.
|Jr.
|Cedar Rapids, Iowa
|Xavier
|31
|Jack Campbell
|LB
|5-Jun
|243 lbs.
|Sr.
|Cedar Falls, Iowa
|Cedar Falls
|32
|Eli Miller
|LB
|1-Jun
|200 lbs.
|RS Fr.
|Sedalia, Co.
|Lipscomp Academy
|Valor Christian
|32
|Johnny Plewa
|FB
|Jun-00
|235 lbs.
|Jr.
|Franklin, Wis.
|Franklin
|33
|Riley Moss
|DB
|1-Jun
|194 lbs.
|Sr.
|Ankeny, Iowa
|Centennial
|34
|Zach Brand
|RB
|11-May
|198 lbs.
|RS Fr.
|Grimes, Iowa
|Dallas Center-Grimes
|34
|Jay Higgins
|LB
|2-Jun
|227 lbs.
|Jr.
|Indianapolis, Ind.
|Brebeuf Jesuit Prep
|35
|Justice Sullivan
|LB
|2-Jun
|233 lbs.
|RS Fr.
|Eden Prairie, Minn.
|Eden Prairie
|37
|Kyler Fisher
|LB
|11-May
|225 lbs.
|Jr.
|Farnhamville, Iowa
|SE Valley
|38
|Greg Fagan
|LB
|3-Jun
|200 lbs.
|Fr.
|Council Bluffs, Iowa
|St. Albert
|38
|Monte Pottebaum
|FB
|1-Jun
|246 lbs.
|Sr.
|Larchwood, Iowa
|West Lyon
|39
|Luke Elkin
|LS
|1-Jun
|200 lbs.
|So.
|Neenah, Wis.
|Neenah
|39
|Eric Epenesa
|DB
|3-Jun
|189 lbs.
|RS Fr.
|Glen Carbon, Ill.
|Edwardsville
|40
|Turner Pallissard
|FB
|Jun-00
|245 lbs.
|Sr.
|Frankfort, Ill.
|Lincoln-Way East
|40
|Josef Smith
|LB
|3-Jun
|221 lbs.
|So.
|Britt, Iowa
|West Hancock
|41
|Jaden Harrell
|LB
|2-Jun
|231 lbs.
|RS Fr.
|Urbandale, Iowa
|Urbandale
|42
|Denin Limouris
|TE/FB
|2-Jun
|220 lbs.
|RS Fr.
|Glen Ellyn, Ill.
|Glenbard West
|42
|Zach Twedt
|LB
|3-Jun
|229 lbs.
|RS Fr.
|Story City, Iowa
|Roland-Story
|43
|Karson Sharar
|LB
|2-Jun
|201 lbs.
|RS Fr.
|Iowa Falls, Iowa
|Iowa Falls-Alden
|44
|Seth Benson
|LB
|Jun-00
|229 lbs.
|Sr.
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|Washington
|45
|Deontae Craig
|DL
|3-Jun
|263 lbs.
|So.
|Fort Wayne, Ind.
|Culver Academies
|45
|Nick Phelps
|P
|10-May
|205 lbs.
|Sr.
|Kingsley, Iowa
|Woodbury Central
|North Dakota State
|46
|Logan Klemp
|LB
|2-Jun
|234 lbs.
|Sr.
|Jewell, Iowa
|South Hamilton
|48
|Max Llewellyn
|DL
|5-Jun
|232 lbs.
|RS Fr.
|Urbandale, Iowa
|Urbandale
|49
|Ethan Hurkett
|DL
|3-Jun
|261 lbs.
|So.
|Cedar Rapids, Iowa
|Xavier
|49
|Andrew Lentsch
|TE
|4-Jun
|225 lbs.
|RS Fr.
|West Des Moines, Iowa
|Dowling Catholic
|50
|Louie Stec
|DL
|Jun-00
|264 lbs.
|Jr.
|LaGrange Park, Ill.
|Nazareth
|52
|Asher Fahey
|OL
|5-Jun
|281 lbs.
|So.
|Waukon, Iowa
|Waukon
|53
|Michael Myslinski
|OL
|3-Jun
|278 lbs.
|RS Fr.
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|Bishop Kenny
|54
|Matt Fagan
|OL
|5-Jun
|287 lbs.
|Sr.
|Council Bluffs, Iowa
|St. Albert
|55
|Jeremiah Pittman
|DL
|3-Jun
|303 lbs.
|RS Fr.
|Palatine, Ill.
|St. Viator
|56
|Nick DeJong
|OL
|6-Jun
|292 lbs.
|Jr.
|Pella, Iowa
|Pella
|58
|Taylor Fox
|OL
|3-Jun
|290 lbs.
|Jr.
|Winthrop, Iowa
|East Buchanan
|59
|Griffin Liddle
|OL
|3-Jun
|267 lbs.
|RS Fr.
|Bettendorf, Iowa
|Bettendorf
|63
|Justin Britt
|OL
|4-Jun
|302 lbs.
|Jr.
|Indianapolis, Ind.
|Warren Central
|65
|Logan Jones
|OL
|3-Jun
|282 lbs.
|So.
|Council Bluffs, Iowa
|Lewis Central
|66
|Jeremy Chaplin
|OL
|2-Jun
|268 lbs.
|RS Fr.
|Waverly, Iowa
|Waverly-Shell Rock
|67
|Gennings Dunker
|OL
|5-Jun
|291 lbs.
|RS Fr.
|Lena, Illinois
|Lena-Winslow
|69
|Tyler Endres
|OL
|6-Jun
|295 lbs.
|Jr.
|Norwalk, Iowa
|Norwalk
|70
|Beau Stephens
|OL
|6-Jun
|300 lbs.
|RS Fr.
|Blue Springs, Mo.
|Blue Springs
|73
|David Davidkov
|OL
|6-Jun
|286 lbs.
|RS Fr.
|Glenview, Ill.
|New Trier
|75
|Josh Volk
|OL
|4-Jun
|308 lbs.
|So.
|Cedar Rapids, Iowa
|Xavier
|76
|Tyler Elsbury
|OL
|5-Jun
|301 lbs.
|So.
|Byron, Ill.
|Byron
|77
|Connor Colby
|OL
|6-Jun
|298 lbs.
|So.
|Cedar Rapids, Iowa
|Kennedy
|78
|Mason Richman
|OL
|6-Jun
|296 lbs.
|So.
|Leawood, Kan.
|Blue Valley
|79
|Jack Plumb
|OL
|7-Jun
|296 lbs.
|Sr.
|Green Bay, Wis.
|Bay Port
|82
|Johnny Pascuzzi
|TE
|4-Jun
|225 lbs.
|RS Fr.
|Olathe, Kan.
|Rockhurst
|83
|Jameson Witte
|DL
|5-Jun
|265 lbs.
|Fr.
|O’Fallon, Mo.
|St. Dominic
|84
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|4-Jun
|249 lbs.
|Sr.
|Highland, Ill.
|Highland
|85
|Luke Lachey
|TE
|6-Jun
|248 lbs.
|So.
|Columbus, Ohio
|Grandview
|85
|Logan Lee
|DL
|5-Jun
|277 lbs.
|Jr.
|Orion, Ill.
|Orion
|86
|Jeff Bowie
|DL
|5-Jun
|268 lbs.
|RS Fr.
|West Branch, Iowa
|West Branch
|88
|Jackson Frericks
|TE
|6-Jun
|229 lbs.
|Jr.
|Cedar Falls, Iowa
|Cedar Falls
|89
|Nico Ragaini
|WR
|Jun-00
|191 lbs.
|Sr.
|East Haven, Conn.
|Notre Dame
|Avon Old Farms Prep
|90
|Brian Allen
|DE
|4-Jun
|250 lbs.
|Fr.
|Lake in the Hills, Ill.
|St. Thomas More HS (Conn.)
|91
|Lukas Van Ness
|DL
|5-Jun
|264 lbs.
|So.
|Barrington, Ill.
|Barrington
|92
|John Waggoner
|DL
|5-Jun
|266 lbs.
|Sr.
|Des Moines, Iowa
|Dowling Catholic
|93
|Anu Dokun
|DL
|3-Jun
|224 lbs.
|So.
|Iowa City, Iowa
|West
|94
|Yahya Black
|DL
|5-Jun
|287 lbs.
|So.
|Marshall, Minn.
|Marshall
|96
|Lucas Amaya
|K
|2-Jun
|207 lbs.
|Jr.
|Muskego, Wis.
|Muskego
|97
|Caden Crawford
|DL
|4-Jun
|250 lbs.
|Fr.
|Lansing, Kan.
|Lansing
|97
|Liam Reardon
|LS
|1-Jun
|218 lbs.
|So.
|Chicago, Ill.
|Mount Carmel
|98
|Chris Reames
|DL
|7-Jun
|270 lbs.
|Jr.
|Van Meter, Iowa
|Van Meter
|99
|Noah Shannon
|DL
|Jun-00
|289 lbs.
|Sr.
|Montgomery, Ill.
|Oswego
|Jacob Bostick
|WR
|2-Jun
|170 lbs.
|Fr.
|Palatine, Ill.
|Palatine
|Jack Dotzler
|OL
|6-Jun
|260 lbs.
|Fr.
|Waunakee, Wis.
|Waunakee
|Koen Entringer
|DB
|2-Jun
|195 lbs.
|Fr.
|Ypsilanti, Mich.
|Walled Lake Western
|Carter Erickson
|DB
|Jun-00
|185 lbs.
|Fr.
|Indianola, Iowa
|Indianola
|Graham Friedrichsen
|WR
|2-Jun
|185 lbs.
|Fr.
|Urbandale, Iowa
|Urbandale
|Luke Gaffney
|DL
|2-Jun
|250 lbs.
|Fr.
|Robins, Iowa
|Linn-Mar
|Aaron Graves
|DL
|5-Jun
|275 lbs.
|Fr.
|Dayton, Iowa
|Southeast Valley
|Will Hubert
|DL
|3-Jun
|245 lbs.
|Fr.
|Omaha, Neb.
|Papillion-La Vista
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|1-Jun
|210 lbs.
|Fr.
|Hamilton, Ohio
|Hamilton
|Kael Kolarik
|DB
|Jun-00
|205 lbs.
|Fr.
|Indianola, Iowa
|Indianola
|Andrew Kraus
|DL
|5-Jun
|225 lbs.
|Fr.
|Barrington, Ill.
|Barrington
|Kale Krogh
|OL
|5-Jun
|270 lbs.
|Fr.
|Huxley, Iowa
|Ballard
|Deshaun Lee
|DB
|10-May
|175 lbs.
|Fr.
|Belleville, Mich.
|Belleville
|Carson May
|QB
|4-Jun
|215 lbs.
|Fr.
|Jones, Okla.
|Jones
|Jayden Montgomery
|LB
|Jun-00
|225 lbs.
|Fr.
|Suamico, Wis.
|Bay Port
|Addison Ostrenga
|TE
|4-Jun
|220 lbs.
|Fr.
|Sun Prairie, Wis.
|Sun Prairie
|Jaziun Patterson
|RB
|11-May
|185 lbs.
|Fr.
|Pompano, Beach, Fla.
|Deerfield Beach
|Olando Trader
|DB
|Jun-00
|185 lbs.
|Fr.
|Jackson, Mich.
|Jackson
|Landyn Van Kekerix
|LB
|2-Jun
|205 lbs.
|Fr.
|Inwood, Iowa
|Boyden Hull/Rock Valley
|Kyson Van Vugt
|TE
|7-Jun
|230 lbs.
|Fr.
|Hull, Iowa
|Western Christian
|Cael Vanderbush
|TE
|5-Jun
|205 lbs.
|Fr.
|Plainfield, Ind.
|Plainfield
|Dominic Wiseman
|DL
|Jun-00
|265 lbs.
|Fr.
|Davenport, Iowa
|North
Go Hawks!