Filed under:

Penn State v Iowa

Hawkeye Football: 2022 Countdown to Kickoff

The countdown to kickoff in Kinnick Stadium is underway!

Contributors: JPinIC
Iowa football has been in the headlines again in recent weeks during a time we traditionally think of as the offseason where all focus falls on the recruiting trail. That’s come in the form of some of that recruiting news, but also with the recent news of players heading to other schools either via de-commitment or the transfer portal.

That news flow isn’t likely to slow up as we enter the summer months and the Hawkeyes begin hosting their recruiting visits, making more offers and hopefully landing commitments, all while the transfer portal continues to do its thing with Iowa in the mix for a few players already out the door of their old institution.

While that news continues to trickle in, the countdown to kickoff inside Kinnick Stadium is officially underway as we are now only 100 days out from the return of Hawkeye football.

As we inch closer and closer to football season, we’ll once again be marking the countdown by taking a look with every player on the Iowa roster with a number corresponding to the number of days remaining in the countdown to the Saturday, September 3rd season opener against South Dakota State.

We’ll also be doing position previews and taking a look at Iowa’s opponents for this season, highlighting one a week beginning next week. You can find all those previews in their respective story streams which will be posted next week and pinned to the home page. This is your home for all 99 days to kickoff beginning tomorrow.

There will no doubt be players added this summer who will throw off our beautiful system. The incoming freshman class won’t be added to the roster until after they arrive in mid-June (with the exception of a handful of early enrollees who are already in town), for example, so we will have some makeup days throughout the summer. But by and large, this will be a straight line march from 99 days down to 1 day.

Here’s a look at the roster as it stands today.

2022 Iowa Football Roster

﻿NUMBER NAME POSITION HEIGHT WEIGHT CLASS HOMETOWN HIGH SCHOOL PREVIOUS SCHOOL TWITTER INSTAGRAM
0 Diante Vines WR Jun-00 193 lbs. So. Danbury, Conn. The Taft School
1 Aaron Blom K 11-May 190 lbs. So. Oskaloosa, Iowa Oskaloosa
1 Xavier Nwankpa DB 2-Jun 190 lbs. Fr. Pleasant Hill, Iowa Southeast Polk
2 Terry Roberts DB 10-May 180 lbs. Sr. Erie, Pa. Cathedral Prep
3 Cooper DeJean DB 1-Jun 203 lbs. So. Odebolt, Iowa OA-BCIG
4 Leshon Williams RB 10-May 205 lbs. So. Chicago, Ill. Richards
5 Jestin Jacobs LB 4-Jun 236 lbs. Jr. Englewood, Ohio Northmont
5 Joe Labas QB 4-Jun 194 lbs. RS Fr. Brecksville, Ohio Brecksville-Broadview Heights
6 TJ Hall DB Jun-00 170 lbs. Fr. Fresno, Calif. San Joaquin Memorial
6 Keagan Johnson WR 1-Jun 197 lbs. So. Bellevue, Neb. Bellevue West
7 Reggie Bracy DB Jun-00 206 lbs. Jr. Mobile, Ala. St. Paul's Episcopal
7 Spencer Petras QB 5-Jun 233 lbs. Sr. San Rafael, Calif. Marin Catholic
8 Alex Padilla QB 1-Jun 197 lbs. Jr. Greenwood Village, Colo. Cherry Creek
9 Tory Taylor P 4-Jun 231 lbs. Jr. Melbourne, Australia Haileybury College
10 Arland Bruce IV WR 10-May 193 lbs. So. Olathe, Kan. Ankeny/Olathe North
11 AJ Lawson DB Jun-00 192 lbs. So. Decatur, Ill. MacArthur
12 Jaxon Rexroth DB 2-Jun 190 lbs. RS Fr. Cedar Rapids, Iowa Xavier
13 Joe Evans DE 2-Jun 248 lbs. Sr. Ames, Iowa Ames
14 Brody Brecht WR 4-Jun 205 lbs. RS Fr. Ankeny, Iowa Ankeny
15 Dallas Craddieth DB 11-May 205 lbs. Sr. St. Louis, Mo. Hazelwood Central
16 Jamison Heinz DB Jun-00 200 lbs. So. Humboldt, Iowa Humboldt
16 Charlie Jones WR Jun-00 188 lbs. Sr. Deerfield, Ill. Deerfield Buffalo
17 Brenden Deasfernandes DB Jun-00 189 lbs. So. Belleville, Mich. Belleville
17 Max White RB 10-May 190 lbs. RS Fr. Cedar Rapids, Iowa Kennedy
18 Drew Stevens K Jun-00 175 lbs. Fr. North Augusta, S.C. North Augusta
18 Alec Wick WR 1-Jun 180 lbs. RS Fr. Iowa City, Iowa Regina Catholic
19 Gaven Cooke DB 1-Jun 189 lbs. RS Fr. Kentfield, Calif. Marin Catholic
20 Deavin Hilson RB 1-Jun 192 lbs. RS Fr. Des Moines, Iowa North
21 Thomas Hartlieb DB 11-May 195 lbs. Jr. Madison, Wis. Edgewood
21 Kaden Wetjen WR 10-May 180 lbs. So. Williamsburg, Iowa Williamsburg Iowa Western CC
22 Nolan Donald WR 9-May 194 lbs. Jr. Morton, Ill. Morton
25 Kelby Telander LB 4-Jun 190 lbs. RS Fr. North Liberty, Iowa Liberty
25 Gavin Williams RB Jun-00 211 lbs. So. Altoona, Iowa Dowling Catholic
26 Kaevon Merriweather DB Jun-00 211 lbs. Sr. Belleville, Mich. Belleville
27 Jermari Harris DB 1-Jun 185 lbs. Jr. Chicago, Ill. Montini Catholic
27 Jack Johnson WR Jun-00 193 lbs. So. West Des Moines, Iowa Valley
29 Sebastian Castro DB 11-May 204 lbs. Jr. Oak Lawn, Ill. Richards
29 Jackson Ritter WR 3-Jun 214 lbs. Jr. Frankfort, Ill. Lincoln-Way East
30 Quinn Schulte DB 1-Jun 201 lbs. Jr. Cedar Rapids, Iowa Xavier
31 Jack Campbell LB 5-Jun 243 lbs. Sr. Cedar Falls, Iowa Cedar Falls
32 Eli Miller LB 1-Jun 200 lbs. RS Fr. Sedalia, Co. Lipscomp Academy Valor Christian
32 Johnny Plewa FB Jun-00 235 lbs. Jr. Franklin, Wis. Franklin
33 Riley Moss DB 1-Jun 194 lbs. Sr. Ankeny, Iowa Centennial
34 Zach Brand RB 11-May 198 lbs. RS Fr. Grimes, Iowa Dallas Center-Grimes
34 Jay Higgins LB 2-Jun 227 lbs. Jr. Indianapolis, Ind. Brebeuf Jesuit Prep
35 Justice Sullivan LB 2-Jun 233 lbs. RS Fr. Eden Prairie, Minn. Eden Prairie
37 Kyler Fisher LB 11-May 225 lbs. Jr. Farnhamville, Iowa SE Valley
38 Greg Fagan LB 3-Jun 200 lbs. Fr. Council Bluffs, Iowa St. Albert
38 Monte Pottebaum FB 1-Jun 246 lbs. Sr. Larchwood, Iowa West Lyon
39 Luke Elkin LS 1-Jun 200 lbs. So. Neenah, Wis. Neenah
39 Eric Epenesa DB 3-Jun 189 lbs. RS Fr. Glen Carbon, Ill. Edwardsville
40 Turner Pallissard FB Jun-00 245 lbs. Sr. Frankfort, Ill. Lincoln-Way East
40 Josef Smith LB 3-Jun 221 lbs. So. Britt, Iowa West Hancock
41 Jaden Harrell LB 2-Jun 231 lbs. RS Fr. Urbandale, Iowa Urbandale
42 Denin Limouris TE/FB 2-Jun 220 lbs. RS Fr. Glen Ellyn, Ill. Glenbard West
42 Zach Twedt LB 3-Jun 229 lbs. RS Fr. Story City, Iowa Roland-Story
43 Karson Sharar LB 2-Jun 201 lbs. RS Fr. Iowa Falls, Iowa Iowa Falls-Alden
44 Seth Benson LB Jun-00 229 lbs. Sr. Sioux Falls, S.D. Washington
45 Deontae Craig DL 3-Jun 263 lbs. So. Fort Wayne, Ind. Culver Academies
45 Nick Phelps P 10-May 205 lbs. Sr. Kingsley, Iowa Woodbury Central North Dakota State
46 Logan Klemp LB 2-Jun 234 lbs. Sr. Jewell, Iowa South Hamilton
48 Max Llewellyn DL 5-Jun 232 lbs. RS Fr. Urbandale, Iowa Urbandale
49 Ethan Hurkett DL 3-Jun 261 lbs. So. Cedar Rapids, Iowa Xavier
49 Andrew Lentsch TE 4-Jun 225 lbs. RS Fr. West Des Moines, Iowa Dowling Catholic
50 Louie Stec DL Jun-00 264 lbs. Jr. LaGrange Park, Ill. Nazareth
52 Asher Fahey OL 5-Jun 281 lbs. So. Waukon, Iowa Waukon
53 Michael Myslinski OL 3-Jun 278 lbs. RS Fr. Jacksonville, Fla. Bishop Kenny
54 Matt Fagan OL 5-Jun 287 lbs. Sr. Council Bluffs, Iowa St. Albert
55 Jeremiah Pittman DL 3-Jun 303 lbs. RS Fr. Palatine, Ill. St. Viator
56 Nick DeJong OL 6-Jun 292 lbs. Jr. Pella, Iowa Pella
58 Taylor Fox OL 3-Jun 290 lbs. Jr. Winthrop, Iowa East Buchanan
59 Griffin Liddle OL 3-Jun 267 lbs. RS Fr. Bettendorf, Iowa Bettendorf
63 Justin Britt OL 4-Jun 302 lbs. Jr. Indianapolis, Ind. Warren Central
65 Logan Jones OL 3-Jun 282 lbs. So. Council Bluffs, Iowa Lewis Central
66 Jeremy Chaplin OL 2-Jun 268 lbs. RS Fr. Waverly, Iowa Waverly-Shell Rock
67 Gennings Dunker OL 5-Jun 291 lbs. RS Fr. Lena, Illinois Lena-Winslow
69 Tyler Endres OL 6-Jun 295 lbs. Jr. Norwalk, Iowa Norwalk
70 Beau Stephens OL 6-Jun 300 lbs. RS Fr. Blue Springs, Mo. Blue Springs
73 David Davidkov OL 6-Jun 286 lbs. RS Fr. Glenview, Ill. New Trier
75 Josh Volk OL 4-Jun 308 lbs. So. Cedar Rapids, Iowa Xavier
76 Tyler Elsbury OL 5-Jun 301 lbs. So. Byron, Ill. Byron
77 Connor Colby OL 6-Jun 298 lbs. So. Cedar Rapids, Iowa Kennedy
78 Mason Richman OL 6-Jun 296 lbs. So. Leawood, Kan. Blue Valley
79 Jack Plumb OL 7-Jun 296 lbs. Sr. Green Bay, Wis. Bay Port
82 Johnny Pascuzzi TE 4-Jun 225 lbs. RS Fr. Olathe, Kan. Rockhurst
83 Jameson Witte DL 5-Jun 265 lbs. Fr. O’Fallon, Mo. St. Dominic
84 Sam LaPorta TE 4-Jun 249 lbs. Sr. Highland, Ill. Highland
85 Luke Lachey TE 6-Jun 248 lbs. So. Columbus, Ohio Grandview
85 Logan Lee DL 5-Jun 277 lbs. Jr. Orion, Ill. Orion
86 Jeff Bowie DL 5-Jun 268 lbs. RS Fr. West Branch, Iowa West Branch
88 Jackson Frericks TE 6-Jun 229 lbs. Jr. Cedar Falls, Iowa Cedar Falls
89 Nico Ragaini WR Jun-00 191 lbs. Sr. East Haven, Conn. Notre Dame Avon Old Farms Prep
90 Brian Allen DE 4-Jun 250 lbs. Fr. Lake in the Hills, Ill. St. Thomas More HS (Conn.)
91 Lukas Van Ness DL 5-Jun 264 lbs. So. Barrington, Ill. Barrington
92 John Waggoner DL 5-Jun 266 lbs. Sr. Des Moines, Iowa Dowling Catholic
93 Anu Dokun DL 3-Jun 224 lbs. So. Iowa City, Iowa West
94 Yahya Black DL 5-Jun 287 lbs. So. Marshall, Minn. Marshall
96 Lucas Amaya K 2-Jun 207 lbs. Jr. Muskego, Wis. Muskego
97 Caden Crawford DL 4-Jun 250 lbs. Fr. Lansing, Kan. Lansing
97 Liam Reardon LS 1-Jun 218 lbs. So. Chicago, Ill. Mount Carmel
98 Chris Reames DL 7-Jun 270 lbs. Jr. Van Meter, Iowa Van Meter
99 Noah Shannon DL Jun-00 289 lbs. Sr. Montgomery, Ill. Oswego
Jacob Bostick WR 2-Jun 170 lbs. Fr. Palatine, Ill. Palatine
Jack Dotzler OL 6-Jun 260 lbs. Fr. Waunakee, Wis. Waunakee
Koen Entringer DB 2-Jun 195 lbs. Fr. Ypsilanti, Mich. Walled Lake Western
Carter Erickson DB Jun-00 185 lbs. Fr. Indianola, Iowa Indianola
Graham Friedrichsen WR 2-Jun 185 lbs. Fr. Urbandale, Iowa Urbandale
Luke Gaffney DL 2-Jun 250 lbs. Fr. Robins, Iowa Linn-Mar
Aaron Graves DL 5-Jun 275 lbs. Fr. Dayton, Iowa Southeast Valley
Will Hubert DL 3-Jun 245 lbs. Fr. Omaha, Neb. Papillion-La Vista
Kaleb Johnson RB 1-Jun 210 lbs. Fr. Hamilton, Ohio Hamilton
Kael Kolarik DB Jun-00 205 lbs. Fr. Indianola, Iowa Indianola
Andrew Kraus DL 5-Jun 225 lbs. Fr. Barrington, Ill. Barrington
Kale Krogh OL 5-Jun 270 lbs. Fr. Huxley, Iowa Ballard
Deshaun Lee DB 10-May 175 lbs. Fr. Belleville, Mich. Belleville
Carson May QB 4-Jun 215 lbs. Fr. Jones, Okla. Jones
Jayden Montgomery LB Jun-00 225 lbs. Fr. Suamico, Wis. Bay Port
Addison Ostrenga TE 4-Jun 220 lbs. Fr. Sun Prairie, Wis. Sun Prairie
Jaziun Patterson RB 11-May 185 lbs. Fr. Pompano, Beach, Fla. Deerfield Beach
Olando Trader DB Jun-00 185 lbs. Fr. Jackson, Mich. Jackson
Landyn Van Kekerix LB 2-Jun 205 lbs. Fr. Inwood, Iowa Boyden Hull/Rock Valley
Kyson Van Vugt TE 7-Jun 230 lbs. Fr. Hull, Iowa Western Christian
Cael Vanderbush TE 5-Jun 205 lbs. Fr. Plainfield, Ind. Plainfield
Dominic Wiseman DL Jun-00 265 lbs. Fr. Davenport, Iowa North

Go Hawks!

1 Total Update Since
May 26, 2022, 5:01pm CDT