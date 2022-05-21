Iowa Football Recruiting: 3-Star Athlete Aidan Hall Commits to Hawkeyes

The level of talent both on the gridiron and the hardwood within the borders of the Hawkeye state has perhaps never been higher than in the last couple years. The volume of prospects earning not only division one but high major offers has never been higher. It would seem no coaching staff understands this better than that of the Iowa Hawkeyes, who have been hard at work extending offers to prospects across the state the last several weeks.

One such offer was to Harlan athlete Aidan Hall, who wasted little time after earning an offer from ithe team he grew up rooting for. Today, Hall announced his decision to fulfill his childhood dreams as he committed to the Hawkeyes.

Dreams 2 Reality… I am 100% COMMITTED to the University of Iowa!! #GoHawks pic.twitter.com/QyRSM0olUQ — Aidan Hall (@aidan6hall) May 21, 2022

Like other recent in-state commits Preston Ries (2024) and Zach Lutmer, Hall is a plus athlete who jumps off the screen on film for his versatility. On the offensive side of the ball, he worked as a sort of hybrid tight end/wide receiver sometimes playing in-line but frequently split out wide. He racked up 755 receiving yards in that role.

That would be a genuinely impressive number on its own. But Hall also spent time in the backfield where he also totaled 777 rushing yards. That’s 1,532 all-purpose yards with 24 total touchdowns for the 6’2” athlete who was one of the fastest runners in the state in class 3A on the track this spring, topping out at a 10.95 in the 100 meter dash.

But the Hawkeyes actually like Hall on defense where they see his combination of speed, athleticism and size as a fit at either linebacker or safety. As a junior, Hall totaled 29.5 tackles with three interceptions. Speaking with HawkeyeReport.com after he earned a scholarship offer from Iowa, Hall said the Hawkeyes could see him really anywhere in the back seven.

“I talked to Coach Wallace earlier this morning and he told me they think I could play any of their linebacker positions and I could also end up playing defensive back. They will find a spot for me somewhere on the field.”

Given Hall’s current size at 6’2” and 200 pounds, a lot likely depends on how he continues to develop and fill out physically. If he stays similar size while keeping his quickness, he could project well at safety similarly to Lutmer. However, if bulks up a bit, which is certainly possible on the 6’2” frame, he could easily move to linebacker and be an asset on the outside particularly in coverage.

All those attributes earned Hall offers from eight other programs before the Hawkeyes jumped in. While Iowa was the first power fiver offer, Hall had offers from Minnesota, Army, North Dakota State, South Dakota, South Dakota State, UNI, Western Illinois and others.

Hall becomes the ninth commitment for Iowa in a class of 2023 that continues to shape up as one of the best the program has ever had. It’s also one of the most distinctly Iowa classes in memory with more that half the class hailing from the Hawkeye state as things currently stand.

Welcome aboard Aidan Hall!

Aidan Hall, ATH

Ht: 6’2”

Wt: 200 lbs

Hometown: Harlan, Iowa (Harlan)

Stars: 247 Sports - 3; Rivals - NR