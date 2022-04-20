Iowa Football Recruiting: 3-Star Athlete Derek Weisskopf Commits to Hawkeyes

Iowa football’s 2023 recruiting class may still be a work in progress, but the Hawkeyes are already making major headway in securing commitments for the class of 2024. The program received major news on that front today when Derek Weisskopf was announced as Iowa’s third in-state commit for 2024.

Weisskopf, who received his offer from the Hawkeyes on April 11, was receiving significant regional interest and had already picked up offers from Wisconsin, Nebraska, and Iowa State before pledging to join the black and gold. The 6’3”, 200 lbs. Williamsburg native could be a significant pickup for the Hawkeyes and has shown that he can do it all on the football field, finishing with 80 tackles and three interceptions on defense, 327 receiving yards and five touchdowns on offense, and even contributing as a punter and a kick returner during his sophomore campaign. While he is listed as a three-star athlete by both 247 and Rivals, Weisskopf projects as a linebacker at Iowa and has been in regular contact with linebacker coach Seth Wallace over the past month. Weisskopf fits the profile of many standout Hawkeye players during the Ferentz era: a physical, hardnosed player who excels when competing against small schools, but flashes the tools that will allow him to find success at the next level. As is often the case with Iowa recruits, Weisskopf is a multi-sport star who excels not only on the gridiron, but also on the hardwood and on the track, where he has emerged as an excellent basketball player and one of the high jumpers in the state.

With Weisskopff in the fold, Iowa is well on its way to securing yet another excellent recruiting class. The Hawkeyes have already secured commitments from fellow Iowa native Cody Fox and Cam Buffington, giving Iowa three of the top in-state prospects according to 247. These three local prospects give the Hawkeyes an excellent foundation on which to build the class of 2024, and the combination of Weisskopf and Buffington should give Hawkeye fans plenty of optimism regarding the future of the linebacker position at Iowa. If nothing else, his commitment should help to ease the pain Hawkeye fans felt about losing legacy recruit Kyler Kasper to Oregon only a few days prior.

Check out Weisskopf’s sophomore highlights here.