Big Ten Tournament: Northwestern at a glance

Earlier tonight, the Northwestern Wildcats (15-15, 7-13) beat the Nebraska Cornhuskers 71-69. It was a game I paid more attention to than I expected because I am a glutton for watching my wagers flush down the toilet.

They got down by as much as 15. Like seriously, Nebraska had total control of that game, and then Northwestern threw a 3-2 zone at Fred Hoiberg’s squad, went on a 14-0 run to close the gap, before winning the race to 69. Their interior defense in the final minutes consisted of basically drawing charges or trying to. It was necessary after giving up 28 points in the paint during the first half.

The Wildcats were buoyed by Boo Buie’s 14-point second half. He went 4/6 from the field, including three 3s. On the night, he was inefficient (4/11, 6 (!!!) turnovers) but he got the job done when it counted. Pete Nance was their other double-digit scorer at 14, as well. Transfer Elyjah Williams added 7 off the bench.

Season averages: Team / Opponent

PPG: 72.9 / 68.5

RPG: 36.0 / 36.3

APG: 15.8 / 14.4

TOPG: 9.7 / 13.6

FG%: 42.7% / 42.0%

Coach:

Chris Collins, 9th season

Overall: 15-15, 133-149 (.472)

Big Ten: 7-13, 56-113 (.331)

B1G Tourney: 4-8

Team Leaders:

PPG: Pete Nance, 14.7; Boo Buie, 14.1

RPG: Nance, 6.6 (1.1 Off); Ryan Young, 4.3 (1.6 Off)

APG: Buie, 4.4; Nance, 2.5

FG%: Young, 54.6%; Nance, 49.4%

3P%: Nance, 44.9%; Ryan Greer, 41.2%

Last 5 games:

W - v Nebraska, 71-69

W - v Minnesota, 75-62

L - @ Iowa, 82-61

L - @ Penn State, 67-60

W - v Nebraska, 77-65

KenPom: ($)

AdjEfficiency: +10.56 (80)

AdjOffense: 107.0 (107)

AdjDefense: 96.5 (49)

AdjTempo: 67.8 (145)

Conference only

Offense: 100.0 (10)

Defense: 103.5 (6)

NET: 82 (before tonight was factored in)

vs Quad 1: 1-10

Bart Torvik: 76

Since Feb 1: 67