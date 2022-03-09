Big Ten Tournament Bracket, How to Watch and Other Games Thread

The college basketball regular season has come to an end and March Madness is officially upon us. While the NCAA Tournament doesn’t begin until next week, conference tournaments are kicking off across the country and the upsets are already happening.

For the Big Ten, the tournament is live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis starting Wednesday evening. Things kick off at 5pm CT Wednesday as 13th seed Nebraska, one of the hottest teams in the conference over the last few weeks, takes on the 12th seed Northwestern Wildcats, who swept the season series with the Huskers. This one is particularly noteworthy for Hawkeye fans as the winner advances to take on 5 seed Iowa at approximately 1pm CT on Thursday.

The early Wednesday game will be followed by 14th seed Minnesota against 11th seed Penn State 25 minutes after the completion of game one on Wednesday. The winner of that one advances to take on 6 seed Ohio State Thursday evening.

Other Thursday matchups will feature 9 seed Indiana against 8 seed Michigan to open things at 10:30am CT. That is followed by the Iowa-Nebraska/Northwestern game at ~1pm CT. Then there’s a break in the action until 10 seed Maryland takes on 7 seed Michigan State at 5:30pm CT before Ohio State-Minnesota/Penn State closes things out on Thursday.

Here’s a look at the full Big Ten Tournament Bracket.

All games on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be broadcast on Big Ten Network and can be found streaming on the FoxSportsGo App. Saturday’s semifinals and the championship game on Sunday afternoon will be broadcast on CBS and can be streamed on the CBS Sports App.

Additional details and full game threads will be published for each of Iowa’s games this weekend.

