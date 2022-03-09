BOILERHONK’S PONKS FOR THE 2022 BIG TEN TOURNAMENT

My son is now 1 year old. What a world. He’s adorable. But he’ll need money for college assuming he doesn’t grow up to be a 6’4” point god or TikTok star and it still costs a pretty penny to attend.

So it’s time to keep feeding that 529 and what better way* to invest than college football picks.

Note: there are much better ways to invest money and neither I, nor BHGP, are liable for any losses you may endure as a result of any “advice.”

First, I know how disappointed you were not to see the PONKS continue through college basketball’s regular season but let me tell you...it is tricky to keep up with. The Big Ten’s gnarly free-for-all schedule would have my head spinning alongside a winter of “will they or won’t they” shut down daycare for a COVID absence or roads that refuse to melt after a bit of snow and/or freezing rain.

But I won’t complain...18 months is a fun age. Worth missing out on a ponk or thirty. And you bet your rear end I’m gonna remind you how I did a couple months ago in games which are now meaningless!

Recap:

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Minnesota -5 +1u

New Era Pinstripe Bowl: Maryland -3.5 +1u

Music City Bowl: Purdue +5 +1u

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Michigan State -2.5 +1u

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl: Arizona State -1.1u

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Wake Forest -14.5 +1u

CFP Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl: Michigan +240 -1u

Outback Bowl: Arkansas +100 +1u

VRBO Citrus Bowl: Iowa/Kentucky OVER 44 -1.1u

Rose Bowl Game Presented by Capital One: Utah/Ohio State OVER 66 +1u

7-3, +3.7u

Finished: +5.7u when factoring in futures

These games happened over a month ago. Some logic was flawless while other logic was less flawless.

Officially official



Who do you have cutting down the nets at the #B1GMBBall tourney? pic.twitter.com/KGVogUDRYP — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 7, 2022

We’ll start with these tournament winner odds:

Purdue Boilermakers +220

Illinois Fighting Illini +370

Iowa Hawkeyes +370

Wisconsin Badgers +800

Michigan Wolverines +1100

Ohio State Buckeyes +1100

Michigan State Spartans +2000

Indiana Hoosiers +2500

Maryland Terrapins +10000

Northwestern Wildcats +10000

Penn State Nittany Lions +20000

Nebraska Cornhuskers +40000

Minnesota Golden Gophers +50000

As Ben detailed in the Pants Party, the following programs have won the Big Ten tournament since 2010: Ohio State x3, Michigan State x4, Michigan x2, Wisconsin, & Illinois. Teams who have never won it are: Indiana, Maryland, Northwestern, Penn State, Nebraska, and Minnesota.

From the subset of more recent winners, the most interesting team to me is by far Ohio State. They’re a talented bunch but have been a M*A*S*H unit with Kyle Young, Meechie Johnson, and Zed Key going down recently. No update as of Monday. But they have guys who can get baskets in EJ Liddell, Malaki Branham, and Jamari Wheeler. I’m also not particularly afraid of their path. If there were some clarity on the injuries, they’d be an easy half-unit for me.

Other than that, I think Illinois is probably the team most likely to win. Tons of guys who can get baskets. A grating style. An easy enough path - they’re 8-1 this season against their half of the bracket. Just depends if you like the +370 odds.

Couple weak hedges, if you ask me!

As far as this week’s Big Ten slate, here’s where it stand. Non-Rutgers lines courtesy DraftKings.

3/9, 5:00p - Nebraska Cornhuskers (+170 | O/U 144.5) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (-5 | -200)

3/9, ~7:30p - Minnesota Golden Gophers (+140 | O/U 125.5) vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (-3.5 | -160)

An incredible statistic continues with Nebraska and Minnesota in opposite pig tails: they have participated in 13 of 16 Wednesday games since the league expanded to 14 teams.

Some fun things, though. O/U is 7-7 in the previous 14 games while favorites are 7-6 (there was one pick ‘em) straight up and 6-7 against the spread. So no math to find there!

This year, though, overs are 13-7 in Nebraska conference games and the Huskers are about as on fire as a 4-16 team can be. My prediction: they flip the script Northwestern had against them as their offense keeps rolling. Nebraska +170 & OVER 144.5

Couple PSU stats under Shrewsberry. 3-1 against the spread in B1G games they’re favored with the over going 1-3. Overall, that’s 13-7 & 8-12. For Minnesota, the over actually hits 12-6-2 but they are a little weaker ATS - 8-12. What I like is Penn State -3.5.

Stay tuned for more wagers as the Big Ten Tournament rolls on!

The tab:

Nebraska +170 vs. Northwestern 1u to win 1.7

Nebraska vs. Northwestern OVER 144.5 1.1u to win 1

Penn State -3.5 vs. Minnesota 1.1u to win 1