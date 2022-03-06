Iowa Wrestling: Big Ten Tournament HTW Guide & Thread for Day Two - Sessions III & IV

Iowa had an up and down first day at the Big10 Tournament. The good news is Iowa already automatically qualified its entire lineup for the NCAA tournament with its performances. The not as good news is that Iowa has encountered injuries at 141 with Eierman wearing a Spencer Lee style knee brace, and Kemerer appearing to aggravate his shoulder injury and pre-emptively defaulted prior to taking the mat in his semifinal match vs PSU’s Starocci.

These injuries also mean that one of Iowa’s chances of knocking off a PSU finalist has already been lost without a fight and a second one appears doubtful. To have a chance at another conference title, Iowa came into this tournament with the requisite of having to win several head to head bouts with PSU. They got a couple at 165 and 285 but have also missed at 157 and 174. Still to come are 133 and 141 (if Eierman’s knee is serviceable). The rest of the field has been practically no help knocking PSU guys out with the exception of 125 where the #2 seeded Hildebrandt went 0-2.

Michigan is showing its quality so far in this tournament also and actually leads after day one. Things started poorly as Stevan Micic went down in upset fashion within the first 20 minutes of the day’s action but everyone else in their lineup has lived up to their seeds. Logan Massa has been particularly notable having looked sluggish all year until now.

Here are team scores at present:

1. Michigan 116

2. Penn State 111.5

3. Iowa 109

4. Ohio State 72

5. Northwestern 70.5

6. Nebraska 65

7. Wisconsin 58.5

8. Minnesota 55.5

9. Rutgers 37

10. Purdue 34.5

11. Michigan State 33

12. Illinois 26.5

13. Maryland 14.5

14. Indiana 4

Iowa is right there, despite hardship. The trouble is, Michigan and PSU have five finalists each to Iowa’s four, giving them increased point scoring potential from here onward and Iowa is only favored in one of their finals matchups. Regardless, Iowa has a lot of wrestling to do which we’re privileged to enjoy; the entire squad minus the injury defaulted Kemerer are still active. NCAA tournament seeds can be improved. There is still an outside shot of bringing this thing home. Marinelli is one win away from his fourth Big Ten title. Nebraska has more disappointment waiting ahead. Stay tuned.

FINALS MATCHUPS

133 – #2 Austin DeSanto (IA) vs. #1 Roman Bravo-Young (PSU)

141 – #2 Jaydin Eierman (IA) vs. #1 Nick Lee (PSU)

165 – #2 Alex Marinelli (IA) vs. #4 Cameron Amine (MICH)

285 – #2 Tony Cassioppi (IA) vs. #1 Gable Steveson (MINN)

CONSOLATION MATCHUPS

149 – #4 Max Murin (IA) vs. #6 Mike Van Brill (RUT)

157 – #2 Kaleb Young (IA) vs. #5 Peyton Robb (NEB)

197 – #4 Jacob Warner (IA) vs. #3 Cameron Caffey (MSU)

SEVENTH-PLACE MATCHUPS

125 – #6 Drake Ayala (IA) vs. #9 Dylan Shawver (RUT)

184 – #5 Abe Assad (IA) vs. #10 Isaiah Salazar (MINN)

Updated brackets are available here.

And here is a real time team point tracker which currently looks like this:

Broadcast Info

Session times:

Session III (Consos and 7th Place Matches) - 11AM God’s Time (Central) // Sunday March 6th, 2022

Session IV (Finals) - 3:30PM God’s Time (Central) // Sunday March 6th, 2022

TV: Session III is available on BTN+, Session IV will be on BTN

Location: Pinnacle Bank Arena // Lincoln, Nebraska