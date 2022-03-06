12 Iowa Women vs #14 Indiana in the Big Ten Championship: How to Watch, Listen + More

The Iowa Hawkeyes were mens team is back in the Big Ten Championship Game for the third time in four years after pulling away from Nebraska in an 83-66 semifinal win on Sunday. The Hawkeyes were led by another dominant performance from Caitlin Clark, who poured in 41 points and 9 rebounds to put her over 100 points against the Huskers on the year. Monica Czinano continued her incredibly efficient ways adding 22 points on 9 of 11 shooting while Kate Martin led the team with 11 rebounds to go with her 8 points.

After a sixth straight win, the Hawkeyes are now set to take on the #14 Indiana Hoosiers for the Big Ten Tournament Championship. Iowa and Indiana squared off twice in the regular season in back-to-back games that kicked off Iowa’s current win streak. The Hawkeyes took down then #5 IU 96-91 in Bloomington back on February 19th in a game that saw Clark struggle by her standards (18 points on 7 of 17 shooting) while the supporting cast picked up the slack with all five starters hitting double figures. Two days later, Iowa completed the sweep with an 88-82 win over #10 Indiana in Iowa City. Clark and Czinano combined for 60 points in the rematch while McKenna Warnock added 16.

Now the Hawkeyes look to make it three wins over the Hoosiers, who come in riding a three-game winning streak of their own after topping #11 Maryland and #13 Ohio State in the quarter and semifinals respectively.

As we count down to tip-off, here’s a look at the details for today’s matchup.

Matchup: #12 Iowa Hawkeyes (22-7, 14-4) vs. #14 Indiana Hoosiers (22-7, 11-5)

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, Indiana

Date: Sunday, March 6th

Time: 3:00 p.m. (CT)

Radio: Hawkeye Sports Network

TV: ESPN2

Streaming: WatchESPN

The usual rules apply here. Play nice in the comments. Report the spam. Go Hawks - let’s get a Big Ten Tournament Title!