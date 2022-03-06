Iowa Basketball at Illinois: How to Watch, Updated Game Line, Thread + More

The Iowa Hawkeyes continued their hot streak on Thursday night as they cruised to an 82-71 victory over the Michigan Wolverines. That makes five straight victories for the Hawkeyes and eight of their last nine. Since the calendar turned to February, the Hawkeyes have just the lone home loss to Michigan with every other game being a double-digit victory.

For the Illini, it’s been more of an up and down journey the last several. But as it is, Illinois comes in off a pair of wins over Michigan and Penn State. Thanks to Nebraska’s upset of Wisconsin, they’re playing for a the top seed in the Big Ten Tournament, but would fall to the three seed behind Wisconsin and Purdue if they fall to the Hawkeyes tonight. Iowa can earn the coveted double-bye with a win, but thanks to Michigan’s road win over Ohio State earlier today the Hawkeyes will be no worse the the 5th seed with a loss.

These two teams faced off in Iowa City way back at the beginning of December with the Illini emerging victorious 87-83. These two teams are quite a bit different today than they were three months ago. Can the Hawkeyes get some vengeance, boost their NCAA resume and climb the Big Ten Tournament seeds all in one night? We’ll find out soon enough.

As we count down to tip-off, be sure to check out the full preview of tonight’s matchup. Here’s a quick reminder on the details for today’s game:

What: #24 Iowa Hawkeyes (22-8, 12-7) at #20 Illinois Fighting Illini (21-8, 14-5)

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa

When: 6:30 PM CT - Sunday, March 6th

TV: FS1

Stream: FoxSportsGo

Online Radio: HAWKEYE RADIO NETWORK

Live Stats: StatBroadcast

DraftKings Game Line: Illinois -4.5, Over/Under 155.5

