12 Iowa Women vs Nebraska in the Big Ten Tournament Semifinals: How to Watch, Listen + More

The Iowa Hawkeyes women’s team kicked off Big Ten Tournament play with a 72-59 win over the Northwestern Wildcats in the quarterfinals. It was a bit of a rough start for the Hawkeyes, as only three player scored in the first half, but Iowa kicked it into gear in the second half. Monica Czinano was tremendous, Caitlin Clark was Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin came up huge down the stretch as the Hawkeyes pulled away.

Now, the Hawkeyes have a showdown with the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the semifinals as the Huskers upset #10 Michigan 76-73 in the semis. Nebraska comes into today’s matchup hot, riding a five game winning streak while winning seven of their last eight. But the Hawkeyes swept the season series with the Huskers, winning 95-86 in Lincoln and 93-83 in Iowa City a week later.

The Hawkeyes will look to tackle the difficult task of beating Nebraska three times in a season as they tip off at 5pm CT for a shot at the Big Ten Conference Tournament Championship on Sunday.

As we count down to tip-off, here’s a look at the details for today’s matchup.

Matchup: #12 Iowa Hawkeyes (21-7, 14-4) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (24-7, 11-7)

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, Indiana

Date: Saturday, March 5th

Time: 5:00 p.m. (CT)

Radio: Hawkeye Sports Network

TV: BTN

Streaming: FoxSportsGo

The winner of today’s matchup will move on to the championship game at 3pm CT on Sunday to face off with the winner of Ohio State and Indiana. Here’s a look at the updated tournament bracket as of Saturday morning.

The usual rules apply here. Play nice in the comments. Report the spam. Go Hawks - let’s get a Big Ten Title!