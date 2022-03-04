12 Iowa Women vs Northwestern in the Big Ten Tournament: How to Watch, Listen + More

The Iowa women’s basketball team capped off an incredible regular season last weekend by winning a share of the Big Ten Championship after demolishing the Michigan Wolverines in front of a sold out Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Now the Hawkeyes look to continue their special season by making a run at the Big Ten Tournament Championship.

As noted earlier this week, the Hawkeyes shared the regular season title with Ohio State, but it’s the Buckeyes who have the 1 seed in the tournament. For Iowa, the 2 seed sets up a rematch against the Northwestern Wildcats on Friday after they defeated the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Thursday.

Northwestern comes in winners of two of their last three games. The Hawkeyes and Wildcats split the regular season series with each team winning on the road. It’s worth noting that road win for Northwestern came back at the beginning of January and the Hawkeyes are playing much better basketball late in the year. Iowa comes in winners of four straight and five of their last six. Three of those wins down the stretch have come against top-10 teams.

As we count down to tip-off, here’s a look at the details for today’s matchup.

Matchup: #12 Iowa Hawkeyes (20-7, 14-4) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (17-11, 8-8)

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, Indiana

Date: Friday, March 4th

Time: 5:30 p.m. (CT)

Radio: Hawkeye Sports Network

TV: BTN

Streaming: FoxSportsGo

The winner of today’s matchup will move on to the semifinals at 5pm CT on Saturday to face off with the winner of Michigan and Nebraska. Here’s a look at the updated tournament bracket as of Friday.

The usual rules apply here. Play nice in the comments. Report the spam. Go Hawks - let’s get a Big Ten Title!