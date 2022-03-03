Iowa Basketball at Michigan : How to Watch, Updated Game Line, Thread + More

The Iowa Hawkeyes closed out the month of February with an exclamation point on Monday night, absolutely thumping Northwestern on senior night. Iowa ended the month 7-1 to climb all the way to 4th in the Big Ten standings.

Now we turn the page on February and enter March with a road trip to the one team that defeated the Hawkeyes in February: the Michigan Wolverines. Michigan handed the Hawkeyes a disappointing 84-79 defeat in Iowa City exactly two weeks ago tonight. The loss, however, lit a spark in Iowa and the Hawkeyes haven’t lost since with marquee wins over Ohio State and Michigan State in the aftermath.

For the Wolverines, they lost their head coach for the season in the next game after defeating Iowa (as a reminder, Juwan Howard also received not one but two technical fouls in the matchup with the Hawkeyes). They also lost the game against Wisconsin, but have gone 2-1 in Howard’s absence with wins over Rutgers and Michigan State to go with a loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Now the Hawkeyes and Wolverines square off once again for a coveted quad one win and seeding in the Big Ten Tournament. A win for the Hawkeyes does a lot to secure them no worse than the fifth seed in the BTT (there are scenarios where they fall to 7th or even 8th, but they’re limited greatly with a W) while a win for Michigan puts them in a tie with the Hawkeyes and in position for a 5 for 6 seed in the BTT as well as securing their spot in the NCAA Tournament.

As we count down to tip-off, be sure to check out the full preview of tonight’s matchup. Here’s a quick reminder on the details for today’s game:

What: #24 Iowa Hawkeyes (21-8, 11-7) vs Michigan Wolverines (16-12, 10-8)

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa

When: 8:00 PM CT - Thursday, March 3rd

TV: FS1

Stream: FoxSportsGo

Online Radio: HAWKEYE RADIO NETWORK

Live Stats: StatBroadcast

DraftKings Game Line: Michigan -2.5, Over/Under 155

