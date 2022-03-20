How to Watch #2 Iowa Women vs. #10 Creighton in the NCAA Tournament Round of 32

The Iowa Hawkeyes continued their hot streak on Friday as they throttled the 15th seed Illinois State Redbirds to the tune of 98-58 on the back of 27 points and 10 assists from the nation’s leader in both - Caitlin Clark. Iowa got double-digit performances from Monika Czinano (18) and Gabbie Marshall (13) in the starting lineup while Tomi Taiwo added 13 points on 3⁄ 4 shooting from deep off the bench.

Now the Hawkeyes advance to the round of 32 where the 10th-seeded Creighton Bluejays await them. The Jays advanced via an 84-74 win over 7 seed Colorado in Carver on Friday. Creighton was led by Morgan Maly with 20 points off the bench while Molly Mogensen also poured in 16 off the bench. Season-leader Emma Ronsiek had 10 points while Lauren Jensen led the starters with 16.

Creighton’s win over Colorado in the opening round reversed a slide the Jays had been on to close out the year. Creighton dropped their regular season finale 90-84 to DePaul before falling 66-65 in their Big East Tournament matchup. Iowa, meanwhile, is riding an 8-game winning streak and have won nine of their last ten.

Can Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes make it nine in a row and return to the Sweet Sixteen for the third time in four years (2020 is the only exception due to no tournament being played)? Or will the Creighton Bluejays play spoiler in Iowa’s final game inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena this year?

As we count down to tip-off, here’s a quick reminder on the details for today’s game:

What: #2 Iowa Hawkeyes (24-7) vs #10 Creighton Bluejays (21-9)

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena - Iowa City, Iowa

When: 12:00 PM CT - Sunday, March 20th

TV: ABC

Stream: WatchESPN

Online Radio: HAWKEYE RADIO NETWORK

The usual rules apply. If you see any spam for live streams, be sure to get them flagged so we can ban accordingly. Play nice in the comments and go Hawks!