5 Iowa vs. #12 Richmond in Round 1 of the NCAA Tournament: How to Watch, Updated Game Line + Thread

The Iowa Hawkeyes have beat virtually every expectation for the 2021-2022 basketball season, even those of the most optimistic among Hawkeyes fans. Iowa finished the regular season on an absolute tear to tie for fourth place in the Big Ten. They went on to win four games in four days en route to the program’s first Big Ten Tournament Championship in 16 years.

They enter the NCAA Tournament as a 5 seed with a 26-9 record - the most wins in a season since the 1986-1987 Hawkeyes won 30 games. The Hawkeyes now set their sites on the school’s first Sweet 16 since 1999.

Up first is a showdown with the Richmond Spiders, who are fresh off a conference tournament championship of their own. Richmond took down Davidson in the A10 Championship game to earn a bid and are now primed to take on the Hawkeyes in a new challenge.

Iowa comes in winners of nine of their last ten and 12 of their last 14 games. The Spiders, on the other hand, won four games in four days to win their conference tournament but were just 2-3 in their five games prior to that.

As you prepare for tipoff, be sure to check out all the preview work on today’s matchup.

Iowa vs. Richmond By The Numbers

Richmond Film Review

Full Iowa vs. Richmond Game Preview

Here’s a quick reminder on the details for today’s game:

What: #5 Iowa Hawkeyes (26-9, 12-8) vs #12 Richmond Spiders (23-12, 10-8)

Where: KeyBank Center- Buffalo, New York

When: 2:10 PM CT - Thursday, March 17th

TV: TruTV

Stream: Parmount+

Online Radio: HAWKEYE RADIO NETWORK

Live Stats: StatBroadcast

DraftKings Game Line: Iowa -2.5, Over/Under 149.5

The usual rules apply. If you see any spam for live streams, be sure to get them flagged so we can ban accordingly. Play nice in the comments and go Hawks!